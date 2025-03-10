He umbrella It has become a basic complement in recent weeks throughout Spain. That situation will not change since after the passage of Borrasca Jana, the Aemet warns that a new front enters our country that will continue to leave intense rains and snowfall.

The State Meteorology Agency emphasizes that during the week of March 10 to 16 «New fronts associated with Atlantic storms will sweep our country, with rainfall in large areas». According to the forecast, the most abundant will be registered in the central and west system and in southern Andalusia.

The week begins with instability

On Monday, rainfall will continue to be strong and persistent in the surroundings of Cádiz, Alborán and Balearic Islands. Jana se It will park in western Portugal It will continue to leave some ponytails with these generalized rains but its weakening is expected. Even so, instability will continue to the peninsula since Borrasca Jana opens the door to new fronts.

"The rains will be less likely in the Cantabrian, Northeast peninsular and eastern facade," says the Aemet and adds that in some areas the rainfall They can be accompanied by storm and hail.









The maxims will increase both in the Peninsula and in the archipelagos, except in the peninsular northwest. The snowfall in the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast half.

The storm leaves but opens the door to new fronts

On Tuesday, rainfall can become strong in the Bético Mountains and the Straitthe snowfall will continue in Mountains of the East and the Center.

Jana will leave for the Mediterraneanbut the new storm will already be entering this day through the west peninsular, so there will be practically generalized rainfall: less likely in western Galicia and more abundant in Andalusia.

This day also snowy in the center and the east peninsular and in the Cantabrian mountain range. The maximum temperatures will increase in the Atlantic aspect, Mediterranean coastlines and the Balearic Islands, while they will have descents in the Cantabrian and High Ebro. The promotions of the minimums will also predominate.

Although with more uncertainty, The new storm that enters the west will introduce a dough of wet air With generalized precipitations. They will be strong in the southwestern peninsular, Betic and coastal quadrant of Alborán and in the central system they will be abundant.

The maximum temperatures will increase in the north and northeast peninsular, they will descend on the southern and southeast peninsular plateau, without changes in the Balearic Islands and rising in the Canary Islands.

The week will not only enter with rains but from this Monday it is expected that some areas suffer winds that will see their intensity in the south increase.

As Metered also indicates, the week entering is expected to be «Extremely rainy in Spain» Due to the combination of Jana’s farewell and the new “high impact” front that will leave a carousel of deep storms.