New change in the time of this weekend in Spain. In the next few hours, the arrival of a Front of rains quite active by the west peninsular will leave several days marked by generalized rainfall In the country, as the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has warned.

The agency has warned that, since Friday, February 21 and also on Saturday, the storms will also be added intense winds And an important one Maritime temporalthat could activate notices on the coast of the north. It is also expected to enter a Polar air jet by the Balearic Islands that will also bring a Notable thermal descent To a good part of Spain, as well as snowfall In the main mountain ranges.

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND PREDICTION:

Friday: Chubascos in half west peninsular, starting early by Galicia with significant accumulations. Strong or very strong gusts in the north and west peninsular.

Saturday: more irregular showers in Peninsula and Balearic Islands

pic.twitter.com/zmutfodjuz – Aemet (@aemet_esp) Februry 20, 2025

New Rainless Front in Spain to start the weekend

As of this Friday, a “quite active” Spain will cross from the west to the Mediterranean, leaving generalized rainfall In good part of the Peninsula, according to Aemet. The rains of these next few days will begin in Galicia and Portugalalthough they will advance as the day does, leaving rainfall in the center and south in the last hours of the day.

Throughout this day, the storm will leave in his path in the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes, although the strongest are expected to reach areas of Castilla y León, Extremadura, Madrid and El Cantábricowhere even storms could occur. On Saturday, February 22 will expand this instability to the east, leaving intense downpours in Valenciana Community, Andalusia, Ceuta, Melilla, Baleares and Cataluña.









Attention to #Avisos! The Atlantic Front that will arrive on Friday will leave us a bit of everything: Raots of 15 l/m2 in a matter of minutes, wind of 90 km/hy waves of 7 meters. @samuel_biener to speech. https://t.co/1c6jgruvwk – Meteored | time.com (@meteoredes) Februry 20, 2025

According to portals like meteored, a quite a lot of weekend is expected rainywith accumulated that could exceed 60 l/m² in the westernmost areas of Galicia. They will also be notable in Catalonia, Cantabria, Balearic Islands and some points of the Central systemwhere 20-30 l/m² could be exceeded during this episode.

In some parts of the country we will also have the one known as “Blood rain”or what is the same, rainfall accompanied by mudmotivated by the Calima from North Africa that has reached the peninsular south in the last hours. Nor is it ruled out that these showers accompanied by sub -Saharan dust can be seen in some areas inside the peninsula.

In the face of Sunday, uncertainty increases, although portals like meteored suggest a Dana is offended (isolated depression at high levels), thus reactivating rainfall in Spain. The models at the moment suggest that this could happen in the Balearic Islands, although it is not disposable that this approaches Peninsula instability From next week.

Thermal descent and snowy by a polar cold air mass

Together with this new rainfront that arrives in Spain this weekend will also come a new temperature decrease of the country. Although on Friday we will have somewhat soft thermometers for the time, the arrival of a colder air mass It will begin to make a dent from Saturday, with the front already affecting the Mediterranean.

Throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday, we could see some snowfall in the main mountain ranges of Spain. The snow level will fall to 1,200 meters in some points of the north and the peninsular center. Even so, the most remarkable accumulated will see them in Pyrenees, where there will be up to 10 centimeters of snow.

SUNDAY: SUNPULOMINIUM; only rainfall is expected in the Balearic Islands. Vernes and Saturday: Notices by coastal; oranges on the Galician coast and yellow throughout the Cantabrian coast. Bajada of maximum temperatures on Friday and Saturday to recover on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mf5olmw5uu – Aemet (@aemet_esp) Februry 20, 2025

During these next few days, the maximum in many corners of the peninsula could return to go down the 10 degrees And the minimum could touch the values ​​below zero. On Sunday, this cold could also be maintained, especially in the early hours of the morning, although temperatures could rise again as the day progresses in many capitals of Spain, where the 20 degrees of maximum.