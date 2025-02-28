Goodbye to the first weekend of Carnival 2025 In many regions of the country: the rains already threaten the holiday in many parts of Spain. As confirmed by the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET), a storm It will take off this Friday by Peninsula, leaving «Precipitation in the southwest peninsular quadrant» that could extend to many parts of the country throughout these days.

This temporal will leave Locally intense rains In several communities and, in some points of Andalusia and the South, they will even come with storms: «In Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga, Ceuta and Melilla They will be in the form of strong or very strong showers and even accompanied by very strong storm and gusts of wind », have warned from the agency in the prediction for the next few days.

Prediction from Friday to Carnival Monday Friday: Precipitations in the southwest peninsular quadrant; In Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga, Ceuta and Melilla will be in the form of strong or very strong showers and even accompanied by storm and very strong wind. 23 pic.twitter.com/iianxjdeoy – Aemet (@aemet_esp) February 27, 2025

It will be, if the marked in the models is followed, an unstable weekend and passed through water, which could put parties as significant as risk The Canary Islands Carnival or Cádiz. In addition, the water will not come alone: ​​a Continental cold air mass Slop the thermometers in the next few hours, bringing again frost and snow to some areas of the country.

A storm enters Spain this Friday: rains in these areas

This Friday, the New storm which approaches Spain will be in the southwest of the country, near the Gulf of Cádiz, leaving rainfall In many points of the southern peninsula. Specifically, provinces of Andalusia as Huelva, Cádiz or Malaga They could be affected by this temporal, which will go inside as the days progress.









These rains will be extended both on Saturday and Sunday through the rest of the country, arriving from the southern half to even some points of the north. As they warn from the Aemet, «except in the peninsular northwest endin the rest of the country they will be probable over the two days of rainfall in the form of a Chubasco », especially in Andalusia, Valencian Community and the Canary Islands.

March will arrive Marceando. Change of the month with troubled time. The storm that will travel south #Weekend. Attentive to the Mediterranean aspect! … pic.twitter.com/fb0f0HJ0CW – Meteored | time.com (@meteoredes) February 26, 2025

In the areas of the Andalusian coast, rainfall could be stormy, also leaving some maritime phenomena this weekend. Also in Canary Islandswhere this arreón of instability could leave “Locally intense rainfall” Even earlier next week.

Likewise, this rainy atmosphere It will be maintained during the first days of next week, especially on Monday, March 3, according to the AEMET. Rainfall will be “probable throughout the country at some point in the day” and The snow level could go down to 700 meters.

The cold returns to Spain: frost and snow in these areas

During this weekend, coinciding with the arrival of this storm, we will also have a cold air entrance from the northeast of Spain that will collapse the thermometers. In the next few days, temperatures are going to go down the presence of this cold in heightespecially Saturday and Sunday in Mediterranean areas.

We will have frost in the different provincial capitals and a “Cold environment”according to the Aemet. For example, at points of Madrid, minimum temperatures could lower Below 0 degrees and they will barely reach 10 degrees while others to the north will not pass that brand.

In some places like Ourense, León, Pamplona, ​​Vitoria, Soria or Burgos They will register negative values in the morning. Even so, in southern capitals such as Malaga, Seville or Córdoba temperatures will not be so low and will approach 20 degrees during the day.

This drop in temperatures will also bring snow to mountain points like Sierra Nevada, central system and the south of the Iberian from 1000 meters. In the center and northern it will also fall to 700 meters, leaving snow in Cantabrian, Pyrenees, in Iberian System and even in the Sierra de Madrid.