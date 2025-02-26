He Carnival 2025 It is approaching and, for many, the celebration of this holiday has been marked in the calendar for months. However, not all regions of Spain can enjoy celebrations: a Succession of Atlantic fronts will bring to the peninsula New rains and cold From the next few days, as confirmed by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

The spokesman of the organism, Rubén del Campohas confirmed the arrival of Two stormsone that has already begun to affect Galicia and some points of the northern peninsular, and another that will make a dent as we approach the Final stretch of the week. It will be the latter that threatens carnivals in many regions, especially to the Peninsular and Canary Southwest, thus bringing a lot of rain to these areas and leaving some festivities ‘past by water’.

Thursday and Friday: Chubascos in the southwest Peninsular, Ceuta and Melilla quadrant.

Weekend: Probable showers on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures could also lower in the next few hours, leaving somewhat colder thermometers than in previous days, although, in any case, normal for the time. In many provinces of the center and north the 10 degrees will not be exceeded, although the tempered atmosphere It will remain in the southeast, where the 22ºC can be exceeded.

An Atlantic storm arrives from Wednesday that will bring rainfall and cold

As confirmed by the Aemet in its weekly prediction, this Wednesday we will have rainfall in the northern peninsular and the Balearic Islands for the presence of a Atlantic stormwhich will definitely move away from Wednesday. Even so, we will have rains in the Eastern Cantabrian, Pyrenees and Balearic Islandsand some snowfall From 2,000 meters by the entrance of a somewhat colder air mass.









Instability will resurface on Thursday, with a new storm that will penetrate western Portugal. This whole situation will leave Weak rains in Galicia and other areas of the Atlantic aspect in the last hours of the day, although the storm will continue to advance.

The situation will be complicated on Friday, February 28, the day the carnivals begin, when the storm will move to the south until it is located Between the Gulf of Cádiz and the Canary Islands. The front is expected to continue its progress on Saturday, approaching the Southeast peninsular And leaving in his path Locally strong rainfall accompanied by storm.

The Aemet has also warned of a change in temperatures that, initially, would rise on Friday and Saturday, but could go down to Sunday. Even so, Nevada are not ruled out in the Pyrenees And also in the mountains of the southeast of the Peninsula, although the snow level will go up throughout the weekend.

The areas of Spain where it will rain in Carnival 2025

The outbreak of this Atlantic storm, which will be between the Gulf of Cádiz and Canarias, will coincide with the Carnival festivities 2025 that this first weekend of March are celebrated. Although there is still a lot of uncertainty about what could happen, the AEMET warns that the showers who are expected these days could complicate the celebration of this party.

There are still many days left, but the models show now that it could rain over the weekend In the Canary Islands and in many other areas of the South Peninsular Thirdmainly in Andalusia. In addition, everything indicates that we will have strong rains at points of the Strait, Melilla, Murcia, South of Community Valencian and Balearic Islands.

The first rainfall could also arrive this Friday to southern Extremadura, west of Andalusia and the Canary Islands, although they are not ruled out in Murcia, Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Castilla y León or Aragon during Saturday. In addition, these torments will also be maintained in the Canarian archipelago, especially in the North Islands.