Aemet warns of strong wind gusts and active yellow notices in three communities

He wind It will continue blowing strongly on Wednesday in some areas of the country, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET), which has activated the yellow warning in Balearic Islands, Catalunya and the Valencian Community before adverse weather phenomena. The day will also be marked by the remains of the passage of a front, which will leave weak rains early in the day.

For today, moderate winds are expected in the eastern peninsular half of north and west components, with strong wind intervals and very strong section of section in Ampurdán and the Balearic Islands and Cierce in the Low Ebro. They will be especially intense in the southern coast of Tarragona and inside Castellón, with gusts between 70 and 80 kilometers per hour.

In Girona and Menorca, the North Wind will leave some somewhat lower gusts and waves up to 3 meters high, according to the Aemet on its website. On the other hand, it will be moderate from the south or southwest in the Galician coastlines, of the west component in those of the Cantabrian leaving during the afternoon and in the rest loose winds with predominance of the northern component, Rolando to South with the passage of the day.

Few rains and stabilization tendency

This day a tendency to stabilization is expected after the passage of a Atlantic front by the peninsula the day before. Thus, the remains of the front that crossed the Peninsula will still leave rainfall in the Balearic Islands, Eastern Cantabrian, and Pyrenees during the first hours of the day. It is not ruled out that it is in the form of snow in Pyrenees, with the level around 900 or 1200 meters.

The rainfall They will refer as the day progresses, opening clear, leaving the little cloudy skies in the Mediterranean area and high cloudiness in the rest. In the Canary Islands, a predominance of little cloudy skies with probable light calima tending to cloudy in the north of the islands at the end of the day.

Regarding the temperaturesthe minimums will suffer a generalized decrease. Frosts will gain extension and intensity, weakly affecting mountains of the northern and southeast peninsular half, as well as the northern plateau. They will be moderate in the Pyrenees. As for the maxims, they will go down in the Mediterranean and Canary environment and without changes in the rest, although with predominance of the promotions in the peninsular northwest.