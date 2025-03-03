Aemet warns of snow, strong winds and rains very intense in Valencia and two other communities

Spain prepares to live another week of Winter environment Due to the passage of several fronts and the entrance of cold air that will continue to leave a situation of great instability on Monday, especially in the Peninsular Mediterranean area, Gulf of Cádiz and surroundings of the Strait, according to the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), which has activated wind and rains in the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Catalunya, Balearic Islands and Castilla y León.

For today cloudy or very cloudy skies are expected with generalized rainfallmainly in the south and this peninsular, being able to be strong at points of southwest Andalusia and persistent between the end of the Nao, Ebro and narrow eastern.

Given that forecast, the Aemet has activated the Orange notice for rains in the province of Valencia, Castellón, Cádiz and Malaga. More than 80 liters per square meter are expected in less than twelve hours in the Strait and areas of the province of Malaga and more than 100 liters per square meter less than twelve hours in southern Catalonia and interior of the Valencian Community. And the agency advises “get away from channels and ramblas.”

In Castilla y León the Yellow warning For rains. In the Canary Islands, important rainfall is also expected in the islands of greater relief until the afternoon, being able to be locally strong or persistent. They could be snow -shaped at the Teide Summit.

In addition, the snowfall in the central system during the first hours of the day and in Pyrenees in the second half. The snow level in the northern half will pass from 1400-1600 to 1600-2000 meters at the end of the day.

AEMET has also activated notices for Wind and coastal phenomena in Andalusia, Balearic Islands and Catalonia. Fort intervals and very strong gusts in Alborán and Coastal of the Northeast and Peninsular Northwest are foreseen. In addition, strong or very strong gusts are expected in the Balearic Islands, affecting the section already a cassock of it during the last hours of the day.

Upward temperatures

Maximum are expected in Moderate Ascentbeing locally notable in the plateaus adjacent to the central system. Similarly, minimal temperatures will also rise lightly in the southwest and moderate in the rest. Frosts will be reduced to mountainous systems of the northern half, being moderate in Pyrenees.