AEMET warns nine communities due to low temperatures and cloudy skies

Low temperatures and fog will have a yellow warning for Aragon, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja on the morning of the last Sunday of the year.

According to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), in some cases the warnings will be given due to both minimum temperatures and fog, specifically in Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia. For their part, Galicia, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja will only be warned due to fog, while Madrid will be warned due to low temperatures.

The agency explains that this low morning cloudiness will leave mists and fogs in large areas that will generally tend to lift but which are expected to be denser and more persistent on the Northern plateau, Ebro valley, depressions in the northeast, interior of Galicia and points in the Southern plateau. They could be locally chilling.

Beyond the morning with clouds, the Aemet indicates that on Sunday there will be an anticyclonic situation with a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies and an absence of precipitation.

Regarding temperatures, the provinces with the lowest minimums will be León and Palencia, both with minus three degrees. These are followed, with minimums of minus two degrees, by Ávila, Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia, Toledo and Zamora. With this panorama, frosts will continue to affect large areas of the interior of the northern half of the peninsula, the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains, without ruling out locally in Mallorca, moderate in large areas of the interior, and could reach severe temperatures in areas of the Iberian Peninsula and the Pyrenees. .

In the Canary Islands there will be stable weather, with a predominance of slightly cloudy skies and the possibility of some weak and scattered precipitation in the north of the most important islands. Light haze is expected, with higher concentrations in the eastern islands. For its part, maximum temperatures will not experience major changes in general, with decreases in the Cantabrian Sea, the eastern Canary Islands and areas of the Northern plateau.

Light winds from the west will predominate in the northern half of the Mediterranean area, and from the east or calm winds in the rest. Moderates are expected in the Canary Islands and coastlines of the extreme northwest and south of the peninsula, with possible intervals of strong easterly weather in the Strait and Alborán.