AEMET warns 17 provinces with wind gusts of 100 km/h and waves of four meters

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) predicts heavy rain, waves, gusts of wind and snow that will put 17 provinces on notice this Saturday. Specifically, four will reach orange level: Castellón and Tarragona (due to wind gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour); and Girona and Menorca (for waves up to 4 meters high).

The rest of the warnings for gusts of wind will be registered in Granada and Málaga (Andalusia); Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon); Menorca (Balearic Islands); Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha); Girona and Lleida (Catalonia); Altiplano de Murcia (Region of Murcia); and Alicante and Valencia (Valencian Community).

AEMET has warned that this Saturday cloudy or overcast skies will predominate in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. In this framework, there will be precipitation, with occasional storms, in most of the northern half of the peninsula. During the second half of the day, these will tend to extend to the north of the Balearic Islands.

By area, rainfall could be persistent around the Cantabrian mountain range and northern Pyrenees, and it is not ruled out that it will end up occurring weakly in areas of the southern plateau and mountain ranges of Andalusia.

Under notice

The orange warning (significant risk) due to coastal phenomena will affect the Ampurdán coast, in Girona, where the north and northwest wind will blow with force 7 to 8 and the waves will reach three and four meters. Also under orange warning are the southern coast of Tarragona with wind gusts that could reach 90 km/h, the northern interior of Castellón, with wind from the northwest and gusts of 100 km/h, and the coast of Castellón with gusts of 90 km /h.

In addition, the Pyrenees with gusts of 90 km/h, Gúdar and Maestrazgo-Teruel, the southern interior of Castellón, Ampurdán and Menorca, with gusts of 80 km/h, are under yellow warning (risk for certain activities) due to wind, and large areas of Zaragoza, Teruel, south of Huesca, Tarragona, interior of Valencia, interior of Alicante, Murcia, Albacete, Málaga, and the coasts of Granada and the south of Alicante, with gusts of 70 km/h.

The Picos de Europa mountain range and the Villaverde valley, in Cantabria, are under a yellow warning for rain, where 40 liters are expected in twelve hours. In addition, the Pyrenees of Huesca and the Aran Valley are under yellow alert for snow where 5 centimeters may accumulate in 24 hours above 1,400 meters and, at high altitudes, it may exceed 20 centimeters, with blizzards.

The AEMET forecast has also placed a yellow warning for fog in the Ciudad Real Channel, the Guadiana Valley and the Toledo Channel, where visibility will not exceed two hundred meters. In turn, there will be probable morning fog banks in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, areas of the Guadalquivir and mountain environments and surrounding areas of the Atlantic slope. In the Canary Islands, stable weather will be recorded with clear skies and possible light haze.

Temperatures drop

Regarding temperatures, the state agency has indicated that the maximum temperatures will decrease in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees, the Ebro, the Iberian system, the Balearic Islands and the eastern Betica Islands. At the same time, they will experience rises on the Atlantic slope, the center of the peninsula and the Canary Islands.

The minimums, which will generally occur at the end of the day, will drop in the northwest quadrant of the peninsula, the Iberian System and the Balearic Islands, with rises in the southern half and extreme northeast of the peninsula. As specified, frost will be recorded in the Pyrenees and there is a possibility that it will occur locally in other mountains in the northern half. Thus, the provincial capitals with the lowest minimum temperatures predicted will be Granada and Teruel with 1 °C.