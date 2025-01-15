AEMET warns 12 communities due to freezing temperatures of up to 10º below zero

Twelve communities continue this Wednesday with a warning due to freezing temperatures, with special incidence in Castilla y León, where the orange level persists (significant risk) due to minimum temperatures that will drop to 10 degrees below zero. reports the Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on its website.

In Castilla y León there is an orange alert in Soria and Segovia due to minimum values ​​that will register 10 degrees below zero in points of the plateau; In the rest of the community, the yellow warning (risk) continues due to temperatures that will range between 9 degrees below zero on the plateau of Avila and Sanabria (Zamora) and 6 degrees below zero in the rest of the provinces.

In the northern half of the peninsula, the communities of Navarra, Aragón and Cantabria will set a minimum that will range between 4 and 6 degrees below zero, as in Galicia, with minimums of 4 degrees below zero in the south of the province of Ourense. .

The Community of Madrid is in yellow for values ​​of 6 degrees below zero in the mountains, although AEMET warns that the lowest records will occur in low, clear areas and in wide valley floors. In the metropolitan area, Las Vegas, south and west, the minimums will drop to 4 degrees below zero.

All of Castilla-La Mancha continues with a yellow warning for values ​​of 8 degrees below zero in Parameras de Molina (Guadalajara), 7 degrees below zero in the Cuenca mountain range, 6 below zero in Alcarria Cuenca and 4 degrees below zero in La Mancha of Albacete. from Ciudad Real, Guadiana valley and Tajo valley, among others.

Extremadura is in a yellow level due to cold that will mark 4 degrees below zero in the Guadiana plains, La Siberia Extremadura, Barro, Serna, Alagón and on the Cáceres plateau.

In the south of the peninsula, Andalusia has activated the yellow warning in the provinces of Córdoba, with minimums of 1 degree below zero in the Córdoba countryside and 4 degrees below zero in the mountains and Pedroches, while in Granada 4 degrees below zero will be recorded in the Genil, Baza and Guadix basin.

On the shores of the Mediterranean, the very cold environment will also be noticed, with 4 degrees below zero in areas of the highlands and northwest of the Region of Murcia and with values ​​of up to 6 degrees below zero in the northern interior of the province of Valencia, with greater probability in Rincón de Ademuz, and 4 degrees below zero in the interior of Alicante (Valencian Community).

In all the provinces of Catalonia, the yellow warning is maintained due to intense cold, which will leave minimums between 6 and 4 degrees below zero, and also a yellow warning due to coastal winds from the north and northeast of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 meters in the Ampurdán (Girona).

With the orange alert there is a significant meteorological risk, with a certain degree of danger for usual activities, and with the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activity.