The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has warned that Borrasca Jana will leave generalized rainfall during the next few days, in addition to intense southern component winds. Borrasca will last until Tuesday, when stability will be dissipated and increased, sending rainfall.

This has been pointed out by the state agency in a Informative notewhere he explained that during today rainfall will continue to register in Mediterranean areas, especially in the Northeast. However, they will be less intense and persistent than in previous days. In parallel, the first of the fronts associated with Jana will arrive by the Atlantic.

During this day, Precipitation will be widespread in half a peninsular west and more than 40 liters per square meter (l/m2) in twelve hours in the central system and in Sanabria, in addition to Western Andalusia, where the showers can be of strong or very strong intensity and be accompanied by a storm. In turn, Aemet has explained that Jana will also generate very strong southern winds that will affect the main mountain systems, especially the Cantabrian mountain range, where they could be extended to areas of lower altitude.

Saturday will be the most adverse day of the episode, according to the prognosis of the state agency. This day will spend the second front, more active than the first, and It will make rainfall extend to the entire peninsulaprobability of locally strong showers in the southwest and northeast quadrants peninsular. In this framework, the largest accumulated will be given in Pyrenees, central system and Andalusia, where 100 l/m2 can be exceeded in 24 hours.

Likewise, strong or very strong streaks are expected in a generalized way, more intense in mountain systems, where they will register more than 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) and there will be a maritime temporary in Galician and Andalusian Atlantic coastlines, with waves of four to five meters significant height.

Although rainfall will continue to be widespread on Sunday and will extend to the Balearic Islands, this day The intensity will be less. According to Aemet, the largest accumulated are expected in the peninsular northeast, Atlantic facade of Galicia, environment of the Alboán Sea and, especially, in the area of ​​the Strait.

Besides, The wind will love enoughalthough the prognosis collects very strong gusts in the Cantabrian mountain range and, locally, in coastlines of Galicia and Andalusia, where the coastal storm will be maintained.

The state agency has advanced that there will be a generalized thermal descent after the passage of the two fronts and that a significant decrease in the snow level will be recorded, which will be between 1000 and 1200 m. In this way, strong snowfalls are foreseen in the main mountainous systems and some surrounding areas, with accumulated that in high levels could exceed 50 centimeters, especially in Pyrenees.

As Aemet collects, Jana will continue to lose intensity on Mondaybut its center could enter the Peninsula and could follow the generalized, more likely and intense rainfall in the southwest quadrant.