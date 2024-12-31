AEMET puts the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Murcia and the Balearic Islands on a yellow warning due to heavy rains on a sub-zero New Year’s Eve

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow warning for rain accompanied by storms in the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Murcia and the Balearic Islands, where up to 20 liters per square meter could accumulate in one hour; and due to fog in Aragón, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Navarra and La Rioja.

The Valencian Community maintains the yellow warning for rain and hail on the northern and southern coasts of Valencia, with rainfall that can accumulate 60 liters per square meter in twelve hours, and Alicante, while in Andalusia in the east of Almería, according to reports this Tuesday on its website the Aemet, which also maintains the yellow alert for rainfall in the Balearic Islands and Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, in Murcia.

In addition, it estimates that there will be accumulated rainfall in one hour of 15 liters per square meter in the Guadaletín Valley and Lorca and intense rains are observed in the area of ​​Águilas, in Murcia, which will continue during the night.

In Ibiza and Formentera, rainfall can occasionally be accompanied by storms and small hail.

Alerts for low temperatures

By community, they are on yellow alert both due to fog that will disappear at noon and due to very low minimum temperatures in Aragon, Catalonia and Castilla y León; only due to fog with visibility of up to 200 meters in Navarra and La Rioja, and due to cold Castilla-La Mancha, with minimum temperatures of up to -6 degrees in the mountains of Cuenca and Guadalajara, and in the Community of Madrid, with four degrees below zero in the south, Vegas and the west.

In the case of Aragón, in the Iberian Zaragoza-Zaragoza region the warning is for minimums of up to -4 degrees, while in Albarracín and Jiloca-Teruel the minimums can be up to -6 degrees, as in the central system of Ávila , the Ibérica of Burgos, the Central system of Segovia and the Ibérica of Soria, in Castilla y León.

Minimum temperatures will also reach four degrees below zero in the central depression of Barcelona. In Tarragona, according to Aemet, it will affect adjacent areas of the southern pre-coastal, and six degrees below zero in the Girona Pyrenees and the Lleida Pyrenees, which will affect the Cerdanya valley.

On the other hand, intense fogs, with visibility of up to 100 meters, affect the plateaus of Salamanca, Valladolid and Zamora and can be freezing and flashy.

The fog also extends to other areas with visibility of up to 200 meters; This is the case of the center and south of Huesca, Bajo Aragón of Teruel, Cinco Villas of Zaragoza, the Ribera del Ebro of Zaragoza, the central depression of Tarragona and Lleida, in Catalonia, the banks of the Ebro of Navarra and the banks of the Ebro of La Rioja; In many cases they will be locally freezing.

From Aemet they remember that with the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activities.