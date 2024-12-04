AEMET puts five communities on notice for wind, rain and waves, up to four meters in Catalonia

Five communities, in addition to the autonomous city of Melilla, are on alert for rain, strong winds and/or coastal phenomena that will especially affect points in the extreme east, and that keep Catalonia at the orange level (significant risk), due to waves of up to 4 meters in Ampurdán (Girona).

The region of Catalonia is also on yellow alert (risk for certain activities) due to strong wind, as is the Valencian Community (from 10 a.m.) and the Canary Islands.

In the Balearic Islands, also on yellow alert, heavy rain and waves are also expected; There will also be bad seas in the south of Andalusia and the autonomous city of Melilla.

In Catalonia, Empordà is at orange level due to coastal phenomena, with wind from the north and northwest of 60 to 70 km/h (force 8) and waves of 3 to 4 meters.

Due to coastal phenomena, although at a yellow alert level, lower than the previous one, there are also the coast of Granada and part of Málaga (Axarquía), as well as the Balearic Islands, with waves of up to 4 meters.

In the Balearic Islands it will rain heavily, with accumulations in one hour of 20 liters per square meter on the islands of Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

In Ampurdán (Girona), maximum gusts of 80 km/h are expected in the part closest to the coast. Gusts of that intensity are also expected in Castellón.

The winds will be intense of up to 70 kilometers per hour in the southern coastal zone of Tarragona and in the Balearic Islands, especially on the islands of Mallorca and Menorca.

Likewise, the Canary Islands are on alert for winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour, especially La Palma, El Hierro and north of Tenerife.