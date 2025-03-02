Aemet puts 12 autonomous communities for “very strong” and “persistent” rains for this week

Spain will cross a week of marked winter character, with heavy rains, snowy in low levels and coastal phenomena that keep twelve autonomous communities alert, as the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has warned. The organism explains that a polar air mass is reinforcing instability throughout the territory, with descent temperatures and generalized rainfall that will last over the next few days to at least Thursday.

The most intense rains of this Sunday have registered in the southeast peninsular, and it is expected that it will remain tomorrow Monday, especially in the surroundings of the Cabo de la Nao, the Strait, the Costa del Sol and Andalucía Occidental. The Aemet warns that rainfall can be “locally strong, without ruling them very strong, and persistent” in these regions, and especially in the Valencian Community, where 100 liters per square meter can be exceeded in less than 12 hours. In Andalusia they will be accompanied by storm and small hail, waiting for amounts above 80 liters in 12 hours in the Strait and Costa del Sol.

Strong showers are also expected in the south of Tarragona and Murcia, in areas such as the Guadalentín, Lorca and Eagles Valley, with accumulations that could reach 20 liters in an hour. On Tuesday, instability will concentrate on the Eastern Peninsular Third, with persistent rains in Castellón, Valencia and Tarragona, extending towards the interior.

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana has issued a special notice about the episode. “It is recommended to extreme surveillance and security, as well as pay attention to the notices that are produced,” the center has published in its Cienta de X.

The irruption in the peninsula of the mass of air of polar origin, explains Aemet, has led to snowfall in Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon, La Rioja and the Community of Madrid. The agency foresees snow for Monday in the central and Iberian systems from about 700 meters, which will run to the Cantabrian mountain range in the afternoon, although the level will progressively rise up to 1200-1400 meters, leaving the snowfall restricted to high levels.

In Aragon, snowfall will affect Teruel, with accumulations of up to 5 centimeters in Albarracín, Jiloca, Gúdar and Maestrazgo. In Castilla-La Mancha, Guadalajara will see accumulations of up to 10 centimeters in the mountain range and the Alcarria, with thickness of up to 20 centimeters in the highest levels.

The maritime storm will affect numerous points of the Spanish coast. In the Mediterranean, the Aemet has activated warnings for waves of up to four meters in Catalonia, especially in the Ampurdán, the southern coast of Girona and the coasts of Barcelona and Tarragona, with winds of up to 60 km/h. In the Valencian Community, the coastlines of Castellón, Valencia and Alicante are also under notice for three -meter waves.

In Andalusia, the provinces of Almería, Granada and Málaga register winds seven and waves of between two and three meters, while in the Balearic Islands adverse conditions are expected in Ibiza, Formentera, the Sierra de Tramontana in Mallorca and Menorca.

The Atlantic does not get rid of instability either. In Galicia, A Coruña’s coast is in a yellow warning by wind up to 61 km/hy waves of four to five meters at the high seas.

The Canarian archipelago also faces an adverse weather situation. Since Saturday, a Dana has left persistent showers in La Gomera, El Hierro, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, with records of up to 15 liters per square meter in an hour. In the palm, rainfall can reach 60 liters in 12 hours.

As of Friday, the situation could move towards the northeast peninsular, the central system and the Gulf of Cádiz, with new heavy rains. In the Canary Islands, rainfall will remain present, although with less intensity.