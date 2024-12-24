AEMET predicts stable weather on Christmas Eve and Christmas, with rain in the north of the peninsula

The week began with generally stable weather on the Peninsula, although with rainfall in the north and intense winds and sea storms in areas of the northern half, the east and the Balearic Islands, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET)Rubén del Campo. Even so, these phenomena “will diminish” in the run-up to Christmas Eve and Christmas.

As for temperatures, they will be typical for the time of year in most of the country, with frost in parts of the interior, although not too intense, and a mild environment in the Mediterranean and points in the southern third of the peninsula. Furthermore, in the Canary Islands, after a weekend of rough weather, rainfall will decrease, although haze will arrive.

Thus, this Monday there will be anticyclonic weather on the Peninsula, which will cause fog at dawn and in the morning in inland river valleys. According to Del Campo, the north wind, loaded with humidity, will leave rain in the Cantabrian Sea and snowfall in the Pyrenees, where the snow level will drop to around 700 meters. These snowfalls will be copious on the north side of the Pyrenean mountain range, for example, in the Aran Valley.

Wind gusts

During this day we will also have to pay attention to the gusts of wind, which will be very strong in the Pyrenean mountain range itself, in the east of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands. In fact, they may exceed 90 or 100 kilometers per hour (km/h). Meanwhile, in the Balearic archipelago, there will also be showers. Regarding temperatures, these will drop in a good part of the territory, notably in the east of the Peninsula.

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, the unstable weather will continue and there will be rain and showers in the western islands, which will also have snow above 2,000 meters. In the eastern islands, the rains will subside, but the dust in suspension will increase, which will give rise to haze.

Regarding this Tuesday, Christmas Eve, the situation will tend towards greater stability throughout the country. Despite this, the AEMET spokesperson has indicated that there will be very strong gusts of wind in parts of the northeast of the peninsula, also in the Balearic Islands. At the same time, rainfall will continue in the extreme north, although the snow level will rise from 700 meters in the early hours to around 1,400 to 1,800 meters at the end of the day.

In the interior, fog banks will be recorded again, which may be persistent locally. In general, temperatures will not experience major changes. By area, there will be frost in parts of the interior of the north and east of the peninsular territory, although they will not be particularly intense either.

Daytime temperatures will rise clearly and will reach 18 to 20ºC on the Mediterranean coast and parts of Andalusia. The exception will be in those areas where fog is persistent. In the Canary Islands, the highlight will be the haze.

Wednesday the 25th, Christmas Day, will be a day of anticyclonic weather throughout the country. Del Campo explained that the rain will only fall in parts of the Eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, while the sun will shine in the rest. Even so, fog banks will form in the interior, which will also be locally persistent. And in these areas where fog persists, the atmosphere will be cold throughout the day.

As for the rest of the country, thermal values ​​will rise, with some minor frosts in parts of the interior, and a relatively mild environment is expected in the central hours of the day. In fact, in the Mediterranean it will be around 18 to 20ºC in the early afternoon. Meanwhile, the haze will continue in the Canary Islands.

The changes begin on Thursday

The AEMET spokesperson has announced that some changes will begin to be registered on Thursday. In this way, the anticyclone will continue to center in the interior of the European continent and from its position will favor the arrival of humid winds from the Mediterranean. This will cause rain in coastal areas of the Mediterranean coast.

In the rest, there will be slightly cloudy skies, fog banks in the interior that will be locally persistent for another day, and temperatures without major changes. At the same time, it seems that in the Canary Islands the haze will gradually subside and there may be clouds and rain, more likely in the western islands.

A similar situation would continue on Friday, according to Del Campo, with clear skies in most of the country and some rain on the Mediterranean coast.

Looking ahead to the last days of the year, that is, from Saturday the 28th to Tuesday the 31st, a low pressure area could form between the Gulf of Cádiz and the Mediterranean and this would cause an increase in instability with rains and showers that would be more abundant in the peninsular Mediterranean area, in the southern half, also in the Balearic Islands. Possibly, these showers could be intense in some places.

The northwest of the peninsula would be the area with the least probability of rain. In addition, temperatures would drop slightly and night frosts would gain ground in the interior.

The last week of the year, marked by frost

From Eltiempo.es they have stressed that the last week of the year will be marked by frost. Even so, he pointed out that at the beginning of the week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there will be somewhat higher night temperatures and that frost will be restricted to certain areas.

Specifically, much of the territory will wake up with minimum temperatures between 0ºC and 5ºC on Christmas Day. In this framework, the frosts, which will be weak, will be restricted to areas of Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and the mountain systems.

According to the meteorological portal, the maximum temperatures will peak this day. This day, the values ​​will be between 10ºC and 15ºC throughout the country and will be somewhat lower in inland areas and where possible fog persists longer. In fact, 15ºC could be reached or exceeded in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and throughout the east of the country. In addition, maximum temperatures could reach and exceed 20ºC in Andalusia and Murcia.

On Thursday there will be a slight temperature drop. In the case of the maximums, this decrease will continue gradually during the following days. In fact, where fogs form, the drop in maximums will be more pronounced and the records could remain close to 5ºC to 7ºC.

Regarding the minimum temperatures, Eltiempo.es has indicated that on Thursday they will see an extension of the frost. During that day, night temperatures will be below zero in much of the two plateaus, areas of Catalonia and other favorable places in the rest of the communities. In this sense, the lowest values ​​will be between -3ºC and -5ºC.

The frost will have already reached a good part of the country by Friday, according to the meteorological portal. In this framework, there will be minimum records of -5ºC in areas of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha.

However, the temperature drop will be more pronounced during the weekend, when the frosts would also reach other capitals such as Badajoz or Córdoba. For Sunday, we could talk about moderate and widespread frosts, with -3ºC in cities such as Soria, Salamanca, Guadalajara or Albacete.