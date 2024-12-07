AEMET predicts cold, wind and snow in high areas for this weekend

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) predicts for this Saturday the beginning of a winter episode with a mass of humid Arctic air entering from the north, which will bring notable drops in temperature, strong northwest wind, and snowfall with significant accumulations in the Cantabrian Sea. and Pyrenees.

This is a cold front associated with the Darragh storm, deepening over the center of Europe, which will mainly affect the north of the peninsula, leaving abundant cloudiness with precipitation in a good part of the northern third and mountains of the center and east, as well as in the north of the Balearic archipelago at the end of the day. Persistent rains are expected with greater accumulations in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the northern face of the Pyrenees.

After the front passes, an arctic air mass will erupt that will cause the snow level to plummet, 2,000 meters at first to 800/1,200 meters in the northwest of the peninsula and to 800/900 meters in the northeast, with moderate snowfall and locally strong, causing significant accumulations in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range.

In the rest of the country, no precipitation is expected, with a predominance of slightly cloudy skies or with intervals of medium and high clouds.

Maximum temperatures will tend to decrease throughout the Peninsula, with increases in Alborán and points in Extremadura, and few changes on the islands. The minimums will decrease in the northern half of the peninsula, although they will increase in the southern third and the Balearic Islands, and with few changes in the rest.

The declines will be notable in large areas of the northern half. Frosts will be weak in the mountains of the northern half and moderate in the Pyrenees, and moderate westerly winds will predominate in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, intensifying and shifting to the north and northwest. At the end of the day AEMET predicts very strong gusts in large areas of the north and northeast, central mountains, the Balearic Islands and Alborán. In the Canary Islands a moderate trade wind will blow.

Prediction by Autonomous Communities

Galicia: Cloudy skies with mainly low cloudiness, which may give rise to mists and isolated fog banks during the early morning. Generalized weak or moderate precipitation tending to subside on the Atlantic coast in the afternoon and less probable and intense in low areas of Lugo and the southwest. Snow level decreasing to 1000-1200 meters in the last few hours.

Temperatures in general decline, less pronounced in the maximums on the Atlantic coast. The minimum values ​​will be recorded at the end of the day, when weak and scattered frosts are expected at high mountain levels in the southwest. Southwest wind soon turning north; loose in the interior with moderate intervals and strong gusts at high levels; on the coast from moderate to strong.

Asturias: Predominance of cloudy or overcast skies. Morning mists and scattered fog banks at high altitudes. Widespread, weak or locally moderate precipitation, which could be more intense in the Cordillera and eastern third at the end of the day. Snow level decreasing to 1000-1200 meters in the afternoon. Temperatures in general decline that in the Cordillera will be notable in the minimum in its eastern half and in the maximum in its central sector.

The minimum values ​​will be recorded at the end of the day, when light frosts are expected on peaks. Southwest wind soon turning northwest. Light in the interior, worsening with strong intervals, and very strong gusts in the eastern end and the Cordillera; moderate to strong on the coast, worsening on the eastern coast and with very strong gusts.

Cantabria: Predominance of cloudy or overcast skies. Probable mists and isolated fog banks at high altitudes in the early morning. Generalized, weak or locally moderate precipitation, more intense in high areas. Snow level decreasing to 1000-1200 meters in the afternoon. Temperatures in general decline, notable in the minimum in large areas of the interior and in the maximum in Cantabria de Ebro.

The minimum values ​​will be recorded at the end of the day, when light frosts are expected in high inland areas. Light wind from the southwest turning soon to the northwest; worsening to moderate in the interior with strong intervals and to strong on the coast. Very strong gusts at high altitudes and the coast.

Euskadi: Predominance of cloudy or overcast skies. Probable mists and isolated fog banks at high altitudes in the interior during the early morning. Generalized, weak or locally moderate precipitation, more intense in high areas. Snow level decreasing to 900-1000 meters at the end of the afternoon.

Temperatures in general decline, notable in the minimum in large areas of the interior; minimum values ​​will be recorded at the end of the day. Light wind from the southwest turning soon to the northwest; worsening to moderate in the interior with strong intervals, already strong on the coast. Very strong gusts on the coast.

Castilla y León: In the northeast and mountainous north, cloudy or overcast, with weak, locally moderate rainfall. In the rest cloudy with cloudy intervals and probability of occasional weak precipitations in the east and Central System. Snow level, 2000 meters, going down to 1000 and 1000 meters. Probability of scattered morning mists and fogs.

Decreasing temperatures, except for the maximums in the southwest of the plateau, the minimums will occur at the last minute. Weak frosts in mountain areas at night. Light southwest winds, tending to moderate or strong northwest winds in the afternoon, with very strong gusts in mountain areas.

Navarra: Overcast or cloudy skies opening up clear on the Ribera in the central hours. Probable mists and scattered fog banks in high areas of the northern third during the early morning. Widespread rainfall, locally moderate in the northern third and more intense in high areas, and weaker and more dispersed the further south.

Snow level decreasing to 800-1000 meters at the end of the day. Temperatures in general decline, notable in the minimums in the northern half and less pronounced for the maximums in the northern third. The minimum values ​​will be recorded at the end of the day, when weak frosts are expected in the Pyrenees, which will be moderate in its eastern end. Light wind from the west, turning northwest in the morning and intensifying, with strong intervals, and very strong gusts in the northern third.

La Rioja: Cloudy intervals, tending to cloudy or overcast during the day, with weak rainfall, less likely in the Rioja Baja. Snow level dropping to 700/900 meters. Declining temperatures, the minimum temperatures will occur at the last minute. Weak frosts in mountain areas at night. Light winds from the southwest or variables, tending to moderate or strong winds from the northwest in the afternoon, with very strong gusts in the Sierra.

Aragón: In the northern third, cloudy or overcast. In the rest cloudy intervals, low clouds predominating in the Iberian system. Precipitation in the Pyrenees and Cinco Villas from the morning, which will occur in the Iberian system in a dispersed manner during the second half of the day.

The snow level will drop from about 2,200 meters in the morning to about 700-900 meters in the Pyrenees in the late hours; In the Teruel Iberian system it will drop to 1000-1200 meters. Temperatures in general decline, locally notable; The minimums will be recorded in the last hours, with frost in the Pyrenees and weak in high areas of the Iberian system of Teruel. Light wind from the west, increasing in the morning to moderate or strong northwest with very strong gusts.

Catalonia: In the northern third, cloudy or overcast and in the rest, cloudy intervals. Morning mists and fog banks in the Central Depression. Precipitation is expected on the northern slope of the Pyrenees from the morning, spreading to the rest of the Pyrenees and to the northeast in the afternoon.

The snow level in the Pyrenees will drop from 2,200 meters in the morning to 700-900 meters in the late hours. Decreasing temperatures, with minimum temperatures occurring in the late hours, with frost in the Pyrenees. Light to moderate wind from west to northwest, increasing to strong with very strong gusts in the southern half, the Pyrenees and the north of Ampurdán.

Extremadura: Cloudy intervals tending to slightly cloudy. Mist and fog in the first half of the day, more widespread in the Province of Badajoz. Decreasing temperatures in the Central System, and without changes in the rest. Westerly winds weak, tending moderately northwest, with strong intervals in the mountainous north.

Community of Madrid: Little cloudy, soon increasing to cloudy or covered with low clouds, decreasing to slightly cloudy in the afternoon and tending again to intervals of low clouds at night, especially in the Sierra. Mists and probable fogs in extensive flat areas and in the peaks of the Sierra. Some weak and scattered rain in the afternoon at high levels of the Sierra is not ruled out, which will be snow at the end of the day when the level drops to about 1,200 meters.

Minimum temperatures decreasing in the Sierra and without changes in the rest; descending highs, locally notable on summits, which will be slight or unchanged in the south. Scattered weak frosts on summits. Light variable wind increasing to light to moderate from the northwest starting at noon with very strong gusts in the Central System.

Castilla-La Mancha: Cloudy or intervals of low cloudiness, except slightly cloudy in the southeast, with associated extensive mists and fogs in flat areas, tending to slightly cloudy in all areas in the afternoon, with cloudy intervals at the end in the northeast. Minimum temperatures with slight changes, except for a decrease in high areas of the eastern half.

Maximum temperatures in decline that will be slight or unchanged in Toledo, north of Ciudad Real and valleys in the south of Albacete and locally notable in the peaks of the Central System. Weak frosts on northeastern summits. Light to moderate wind from the west and northwest, eventually tending to be variable in the western third. Very strong gusts in the Central System in the afternoon.

Comunitat Valenciana: In the northern interior of Castellón, cloudy intervals without ruling out weak rainfall in the afternoon. In the rest, slightly cloudy skies predominate. Temperatures in locally notable decline, with minimums at the end of the day. Light wind from the west and northwest, increasing to strong with very strong gusts in the northern third and to moderate in the rest.

Murcia: Lightly cloudy skies, with intervals of high clouds. Temperatures with few changes. Light winds from the west, increasing to moderate from the northwest throughout the day and with strong intervals and very strong gusts in the mountains.

Balearic Islands: Predominance of slightly cloudy skies, increasing at night in Menorca to cloudy intervals with occasional showers or storms. Temperatures with few changes or rising at night. Light to moderate wind from the west, increasing in the afternoon to strong or very strong from the northwest with gusts in Mallorca of 80 to 110 km/h and up to 140 km/h on summits and capes, and in Menorca and the Pitiusas of 70 to 110 km/h. 80 km/h.

Andalusia: Lightly cloudy skies, with cloudy intervals of high clouds. Intervals of low clouds and morning mists in Sierra Morena and in the Guadalquivir valley, without ruling out fogs. Minimum temperatures with few changes; maximums rising on the Mediterranean coast and in the Guadiana valley, falling in the rest. Variable light winds, tending towards a moderate northern component, with strong intervals and very strong gusts in the Betic mountains and the western Mediterranean coast.