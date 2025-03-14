Borrasca Konrad has already begun to bring instability, rains and cold Back to much of Spain, although the worst is yet to come, as warned by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet). It is expected that in the next few hours the most raw cold will return to the peninsula, leaving “A new winter episode” that will not only cause a generalized thermal descent, but will leave rainfall and snowfall In many areas.

As of this Friday, March 14, in many areas of the peninsular southeast we will have “Strong or very strong showers”which will be accompanied by a cold air mass that will freeze the peninsula throughout the weekend. In the next few hours, according to the agency, we will also have some snowfall in low levelswhich could even leave “significant accumulations in high and mountain areas.”

The Saturday, except in the Balearic Islands, significant rainfall is not expected.

The Sunday generalized rainfall on the peninsula; of snow in low levels of the north peninsular interior.

Cold and humid environment, with widespread frosts inside the peninsular north. pic.twitter.com/osvflt0OEQ – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 13, 2025

Although on Saturday a respite is expected and it will only rain in the Balearic Islands, on Sunday the generalized rainfall to the country by the hand of a stormy train. The rains expected during this final stretch will soak up many areas of the country for next week, according to the AEMET.

Winter returns to Spain: cold and rains for the arrival of a storm

As confirmed by the Aemet in its last forecast, throughout this weekend “A new winter episode is expected” In large part of Spain, which will leave cold and rainfall in some areas. Although rains already began to arrive this last Thursday from the hand of Borrasca Konrad, on Friday they will be more notable at points like Balearic Islands, Ceuta, Andalusia, ValenciaInterior South and this peninsular, where they could be “strong or very strong.”









Regarding instability, Saturday The rain storm will give us A respite in almost the entire countryalthough it will continue to be cold throughout the day. Only in Balearics The latter Konrad spoils will be maintained in strong showers, although isolated rainfall is not ruled out in the Peninsular Northwest In the last hours of the day for this cold air in height.

This will not happen on Sunday, when the rains will make an appearance again in almost all of Spain, leaving “Generalized rainfall in the Peninsula”according to the Aemet. We will have, therefore, a Wet and cold atmosphere Throughout these days.

And add and continue … The passage of fronts and storms does not cease in this rainy month of #March. In many areas it has rained every day of the month and for the moment the situation does not relax. Will we close the umbrellas in the second half of March? pic.twitter.com/skuww1yux6 – Meteored | time.com (@meteoredes) March 11, 2025

Even with great uncertainty, everything indicates that new storms will arrive for next week. According to Eltiempo.es in his forecast for the next few days, On Monday an Atlantic storm will approach by the southwest peninsular, leaving rains in much of the country.

The areas of Spain where it will snow this weekend

Regarding this winter episode, everything indicates that it will be a weekend in which Nevada abound In almost all Spanish mountain ranges. On Friday we will also have the first vestiges of this thermal descent, which will leave wind gusts of almost 110 kilometers per hour and «Snowned in the north peninsular interior in low levels». The Meteorology Agency already warns that we could see «Significant accumulations in high and mountain areas».

On Sunday these temperatures will remain low, which will leave snowfall again. The dimensions during this day will be between 1000-1200 meters and we will see some important accumulations in the Cantabrian, the central and Iberian system and some points of the northern plateau. At points of Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada They could accumulate up to 30 centimeters of snow throughout the day.

According to the agency, during the weekend we will have activated orange warnings by accumulated of more than 10 centimeters from 700 meters inside Cantabria, in the center and Valle de Villaverde. More than 5 could also accumulate in the Iberian Rioja, Soria, Zaragoza, Albarracín and Jiloca, Gúdar and Maestrazgo, Interior of Castellón, the entire Pyrenean area, Serranías de Guadalajara and Cuenca, Central System of Soria and Segovia and also in the Sierra de Madrid.