Aemet foresees rains accompanied by storms and cold for carnival starter

The presence of a storm The carnival will be in good part of Spain. As of this Friday and also during the weekend, cloudy skies are expected, rainfall that will affect mainly to the southern peninsular and a decrease in generalized temperatures, even snow in mountain and Pyrenees systems, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

Today it will rain with great intensity at some points. They are expected Precipitation accompanied by storm In areas of Cádiz, Málaga, Ceuta and coastlines of Huelva, without discarding in Melilla at the end of the day. Some hail show on the Malaga coast could also be recorded during the afternoon.

Given that forecast, the Aemet has activated Notices by adverse weather phenomena. The most important for Andalusia, where there will be orange notice due to rains throughout the day. For the same reason, although yellow, it will remain in Ceuta and Melilla.

This Friday there will be intervals of Strong wind of the north in the Canary Islands and of the East Component in Coastal of Northern Galicia and Asturias, also probable in Alborán and Coastal of the Southeast Peninsular. In the Galician community the yellow warning for the afternoon has been activated by coastal phenomena.

Colder for carnival starter

Temperatures will lower, Especially the maxims in the southern verty, Cantabrian, Ampurdán and the Canary Islands, predominantly the promotions in the northern half of the Atlantic aspect. The minimums will not suffer large changes, with weak frosts affecting mountains of the northern and southeast peninsular half and points of the east of both plateaus.

For today, they are expected snowfall in the Pyrenees and in the mountains of the southeast peninsular, without being ruled out in the rest of the main mountain systems. The snow level will be between 1400-1600 meters in the Pyrenees and 1700-2000 in the rest.

The day will also be marked by the cloudiness. Brumas and morning fog banks will be formed in northern Galicia, Cantabrico, Alto Ebro and areas of the peninsular southeast. Probable calima in the peninsular southeast, Alborán and South of the Balearic Islands, being able to clay in the form of mud.