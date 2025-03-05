Aemet foresees a “very adverse” Wednesday in Valencia and Castellón with a storm that can accumulate 400 liters until Thursday

The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has warned that this Wednesday “it will be a very adverse day, with persistent and locally strong or very strong rainfall in Valencia and Castellón.” Thus recalls that the orange warning is activated by important risk of rainfall of a storm that plagues the Valencian Community since Monday.

With the forestry rain, although in winter the intensity is remarkably lower than that of autumn, the great persistence of the storm can cause hydrological problems, with floods of ramblas and ravines, because it asks that attention be paid to emergency indications, the Government delegation, and firefighters.

The agency has also warned that this day the precipitation will be concentrated especially inside and prelital mountains, in addition the accumulated rain in 12 hours can be 100 liters per square meter and that in 24 hours the 150 liters can be exceeded, from this Monday the accumulations of water in Castellón and Valencia that could exceed 400 liters per square meter until Thursday, which aggravates the situation of channels and ravines.

Precipitation is causing cut roads, classes suspended in about 200 municipalities, also the suspension of medical appointments (with the exception of oncological, dialysis and surgeries with entrance), rescues and calls from the authorities to the population to extreme caution in the face of risks due to river floods and channels are some of the effects of this storm. For its part, the Port Authority of Valencia has proceeded to the partial closure of the ports of València and Sagunt.