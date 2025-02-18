Aemet foresees a temperatures increase this Tuesday with rains in Galicia and Extremadura

This Tuesday, the arrival of an Atlantic front will leave covered skies accompanied by rainfall in the peninsular west third, medium and high cloud intervals in the rest of the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, and a general increase in minimum temperatures.

The rains, which will go more throughout the day, will affect the west and mountains of Galicia, Extremadura, the environment of the central, narrow and Andalusian western system, where they are expected more intense and could be accompanied by a storm, according to the forecasts of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

On the other hand, the entry of Mediterranean humidity will leave abundant low cloudiness in the Eastern peninsular facade, with the possibility of some weak and dispersed rain, more predictable in the low Ebro.

The morning fog banks in the Balearic Islands, Ebro, third this peninsular and Western Andalusia will also be probable.

The maximum temperatures will increase in the Cantabrian, North Plateau, east of the South, Guadalquivir and South of the Canary Islands, with declines in the north of the islands and on the Eastern Peninsular facade.

The minimum will tend to increase, more accusably in the northwest end, and frosts are forecast weak in the Pyrenees.

The winds will blow from this components in the Balearic Islands and Mediterranean slope, with a predominant of moderate gusts of South in the rest. It is not ruled out that there will be strong intervals in coastlines of western Galicia and Andalusia, as well as a very strong streak in mountains of the Northwest and of the Eastern Cantabrian environment.

The front will also affect the Canary Islands, where it will leave a cloud atmosphere and rainfall, more abundant in northern and west slopes of the islands of greater relief.

Its winds will be moderate from the west component with possible intervals of strong, especially in channels between islands, and will tend to north. During the early morning, very strong streaks are expected in the peaks and mediations of the Western Islands.

Prediction by Autonomous Communities

– Galicia: Heaven with cloudy intervals that will increase in the afternoon to cloudy. It is not ruled out that, from the afternoon, there are weak rains in the third and southern thirds.

Temperatures will rise, slightly or unchanged for maximums. The wind will blow loose or moderate from South and Southeast, with strong intervals in the Fisterra area and in the Ourense mountain.

– Asturias: sky with intervals of medium and high clouds. Temperatures will suffer ascents, light or unchanged for the minimums in the eastern third and the maximums in the southern third.

The wind will blow loose from the South, with moderate intervals in high levels of the mountain range in central hours that could go with a very strong streak, while tending to variable in the rest.

– Cantabria: Heaven with intervals of medium and high clouds. Temperatures will rise, slightly or unchanged for the minimum.

The wind, from lazy to moderate, will be from southern component with strong intervals in the peaks and temporarily turning to this component in the coast.

– Basque Country: sky with intervals of medium and high clouds accompanied by abundant low cloud, in the morning, inside. Brumas and morning mists are expected in the southeast.

The minimum temperatures will not have large variations, while the maximums will change slightly in Álava and ascend in the rest. The wind will blow loose or moderate, of this and southeast on the coast and south and southeast in the rest. It will be occasionally strong at points of the eastern half, especially on the east coast of Gipuzkoa.

– Castilla y León: sky with cloudy intervals, in which the middle and high clouds will predominate, and that will tend during the second half of the day in the west and southwest to cloud with possible weak and dispersed rainfall. Some mists and morning mists are not ruled out.

The temperatures will rise or remain unchanged, and the winds are expected from the southeast moderate.

– Navarra: Little cloudy sky with intervals of high and medium clouds. The fists and morning mists will occur in the Western Sierras, Ribera Alta and in the Tudela area.

The minimum temperatures will not vary or rise slightly, in a somewhat more pronounced way in the east of Pyrenees and other points of the eastern end; The maxims will rise in the north of the Cantabrian Navarra, but they will remain or descend slightly in the rest.

The wind, which will blow from lazy to moderate, is expected from south and southeast, occasionally strong in the north third.

– La Rioja: Heaven with cloudy intervals and probable mists and morning mists. Temperatures will suffer slight changes, and winds will be southeast, lazy or moderate with strong gusts.

– Aragon: Heavens will predominate with intervals of medium and high clouds and low cloudiness. Brumas and probable fog banks are forecast in the depression of the Ebro the first half of the day.

Temperatures will continue without major changes, except for light ascents of the minimums in the depression of the Ebro. Frosts are expected weak at points of the Pyrenees.

The wind, lazy from the south and southeast, will occasionally increase in intensity in points of the Ebro valley and the Iberian system in the afternoon.

– Catalonia: cloudy sky with low clouds in the coast and prelital and intervals of high and medium clouds in the rest. The mists and fog banks will take place in the morning and last hours. Weak rains will be possible in coastal points.

Temperatures will have few changes, except in the southern half where the minimums will rise and the maximum will descend. Frosts will occur weakly at points of the Pyrenees.

The wind will blow loose from the east component, tending to south and southeast lazy in the afternoon, with intervals of moderate intensity in the Ampurdán and points of the south of Tarragona.

– Extremadura: sky with cloudy intervals, tending to cloudy, with weak rainfall. The minimum temperatures will rise, while the maximums will be maintained or descended slightly.

The wind is forecast from the southeast or south, lazy or moderate with strong gusts.

– Community of Madrid: cloudy skies of high clouds accompanied by some sporadic average clouds. Temperatures will increase, less accused in the mountains. The winds will be lazy of this component, tending to lazy variables.

– Castilla-La Mancha: cloudy skies of high clouds with some sporadic average clouds; In southern Cuenca and Albacete, low cloud intervals with possible scattered fogs.

Temperatures will descend in southeast of Albacete; In the rest, the minimums will rise, more accused in La Mancha and in the south of Ciudad Real, and the maxims will increase in the stain and in the Northeast, with light changes in the rest.

The winds are foreseen from the east and southeast with moderate intervals in the eastern half, which will tend to the western variables in the western one.

– Valencian Community: cloudy sky on the coast and prelital with low clouds, accompanied, in the morning and last hours of possible mists and fog banks; Inside, very cloudy sky with high clouds increasing the second half of the day to cloud. Weak rains are not ruled out in coastal points.

The minimum temperatures, with few changes, and the maximum descent. The wind will bleed variable, increasing in the afternoon moderate northeast on the coast of Alicante already east and southeast lazy in the rest.

– Region of Murcia: very cloudy skies, with low clouds, morning mists and fog banks. The minimum temperatures will increase in the coast, without major changes inside; The maximums will descend locally, without changes in the coast.

The winds, of the east component, are expected lazy inside and moderate on the coast.

– Balearic Islands: cloudy sky with fog banks, tending during the morning at high cloud intervals. The minimum temperatures will rise and the maxims will remain with few changes.

The wind will blow loose from the east and southeast, with some strong streak to the Sotavento of the Sierra de Tramuntana at night.

– Andalusia: cloudy skies of high clouds, increasing very cloudy from west to east during the second half of the day, with weak or moderate rainfall in the western half of the community.

Minimum temperatures will increase; The maxims, rising in the Guadalquivir Valley, will descend or will not change in the rest.

The winds will be moderate of southern component in the western half and lazy with moderate component intervals in the rest. You can blow lavish or moderate lift on the Mediterranean coast.

– Canary Islands: cloudy skies will predominate with a clear opening in the afternoon, and with rain forecast during the first half of the day, especially in north and west slopes. In the afternoon, they will be more likely in east slopes of the central islands.

The minimum temperatures will be in light ascent, more accused in the Eastern Islands; The maximums will rise in southern and east -oriented coasts, and will go down in North Media.

The wind will be southwest in the eastern province, turning and increasing to the occasionally strong northwest from noon; In the Western Islands, it is expected from the moderate or strong west, Rolando from early to north. Very strong streaks are foreseen in the peaks and mediaries of La Palma, Tenerife and El Hierro during the first half of the day.