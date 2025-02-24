Aemet forecasts rains and wind for the last week of February: when and where there will be rainfall





The final stretch of the month of February starts and, with it, a new week in which variability regarding the wind awaits us. We leave behind a few days in which Las rainfall They have been the protagonists in good part of the Peninsula, although a scenario is expected that can return as the week progresses.

This Monday, February 24, the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) indicates how the state of notices about Spain. Specifically, there are Orange warning for winds and coastal in Galicia, along with yellow notices in the Principality of Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country.

Where and when will it rain?

Following the forecast of the meteorological organism, this Monday the approach of An Atlantic Front by the Northwest which will cause an increase in cloudiness, leaving cloudy skies or covered in the northwest quadrant and rainfall affecting Galicia and Cantabrian environment.

These rainfall is more abundant or even locally strong and persistent In western Galicia, “and it is not ruled out that they could end up affecting the North Plateau, Iberian Norte and Alto Ebro. They could be in the form of snow in the Cantabrian with the dimension above 1800-2000 meters.” In the rest of Spain a situation of little cloudy skies is expected or with high cloud intervals.









From Tuesday the rains will extend towards the center and the east, “affecting most of the peninsula and being likely to reach the Balearic Islands at the end.” Again, these rainfall is likely to be in the form of snow In the Cantabrian Mountains, Iberian North and Pyrenees, “without discarding in other mountains of the northern half, with a dimension above 1500 meters, collapsing up to 900/1200 meters.”

If we advance to Wednesday, February 26, the forecast is that the rains send, establishing an anticyclone, although, when arriving On Friday, rainfall can return to the Peninsula when a new trough from the Atlantic arrives. Although, to know if this prediction is fulfilled, we must be aware of how the meteorological situation progresses during the week, since it is early to ensure that the indicated occurs.

Temperature variation

February thermometers have been marking temperatures above normal At this time of the year, making meteorologists come to talk about an ‘early spring’. This extends to Monday, where the minimum They will tend to increase in most of the country, locally notable in Galicia and Cantabrian; with descents in areas of the Mediterranean and Ebro and few changes in the Canary Islands.

But this trend will change slightly from Tuesday, because, from the Aemet, they point out that: «The minimums will descend in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands and generally the minimum value will occur at the end of the day. This is why the descent will be noticed during the early morning in the Third Peninsular Northwest while in the Mediterranean area it will be at the end of the day ».

On Wednesday, the minimums will also be generalized throughout the Peninsula, «with it, frosts will gain extension and intensityweakly affecting mountains of the northern half and the southeast peninsular, as well as the northern plateau, without discarding locally in the south. They will be moderate in the Pyrenees, ”reports the Aemet.