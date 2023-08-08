Aemet has extended this Tuesday from three to nine the provinces with red notices, of extreme danger, due to high temperatures for this Wednesday, when the heat wave will reach its peak: in the southern half of the Community of Madrid, areas of the valley of the Guadalquivir de Jaén and the regions of Morena and Condado (also in that province), the inland area of ​​Bizkaia and Guipuzkoa, in the Basque Country; the Cordoba countryside; the Genil Basin in Granada; the north of the province of Burgos, and some areas of the province of Cuenca. With this level, the highest of the three warnings, it is recommended not to carry out any activity that involves going out in the middle of the day.

The third heat wave of the summer has begun to gain strength this Tuesday. The temperature record was registered this Tuesday by Mérida, with a thermometer of 43.7° (on Monday it reached 44.6° and Badajoz, at 44.8°). The next highest temperatures of the day have been at the Córdoba airport, with 43.2°; Écija, with 42.8°; and Olvera, with 42.5°.

Extremadura, Valladolid, Zamora, the south of the Community of Madrid, a large part of Andalusia and the west of Castilla-La Mancha have been in orange warning due to a very important risk due to high temperatures from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is recommended to take walks in the central hours of the day, since the temperature has exceeded 40°. The Cordoba countryside is already on red notice due to extreme danger to health due to high temperatures. In the Guadalquivir valley, in the Sevillian countryside, 43° have been reached. And the sky in the south of the Peninsula has been affected by the dust in suspension during the day, which has worsened the air quality. Temperatures were expected to rise between 6° and 8° compared to Monday, when it marked 37° and 38° in the southwest and in the center of the peninsula.

As Aemet warns, Wednesday will begin with a very warm early morning, with minimum temperatures between 22° and 25°. During the day, large areas of the center, the south and the Mediterranean area will have maximum temperatures between 5° and 10° above normal; and in other points in the south and in large areas of the northern third they will be between 10° and 15° higher than usual at this time.

It will reach 38° and 40° in the interior of the peninsula, 40° and 42° in the southern half and in the center. The orange warnings for significant risk will reach 29 provinces on Wednesday, with the exception of the coasts, the Cantabrian mountain range, the Pyrenees and the province of León, which are still under yellow warning (low risk). In the second half of the day, dry storms are likely to occur in large areas of the interior of the peninsula that can cause strong gusts of wind and sudden drops in temperature. On the other hand, sudden temperature drops and strong gusts of wind are also expected on the Cantabrian coast. Aemet has reported a warning for a gale on the coast during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

On Thursday it is probable that the temperature drop, which will already have been noticed in the west of the peninsula, will spread inland during the following days and towards the rest of the peninsular area. The temperatures will continue to be high but milder than the previous days. The uncertainty of the atmospheric evolution is not as high as the previous days and, according to the latest information from the numerical models, Friday the 11th will probably be the last day of this heat wave episode.

