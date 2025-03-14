Aemet expects the rain to give a truce today in Madrid, but the weekend starts with temperature drop

In the midst of an unstable time in the Iberian Peninsula, a truce Friday is expected in the Community of Madrid as soon as it refers to rainfall before the arrival of more rain for the weekend, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

When will it stop raining in Spain?

While no weak and scattered rainfall is not ruled out for this Friday in the community, they are expected are limited to the Sierrawhere the snow level will range between 800 and 1000 meters, and mists and morning fog banks could be given.

In the rest, in much of the Community of Madrid, the sky will be cloudy with intervals during the afternoon and with fewer clouds at the end of Friday’s day. The wind will be lazy, going moderate with north component, and ending the variable day.

Minimal temperatures decrease

The highlight of this Friday’s weather prediction for the Community of Madrid is the decrease in minimum temperatures, with the lowest point in the thermometers at the end of the day, and being able to give weak frosts in the mountains, which in high areas could be moderate.

Thus, the lowest point will be -1 grade that will mark the thermometers in Alcalá de Henares, with minimal temperatures between 0 and 2 in the rest of the localities. As for the maximums, they will be between 9 and 12 degrees and a decrease in summits and with light promotions in the plain zone is expected.