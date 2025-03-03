03/03/2025



Updated at 12: 05h.





This past bridge for Andalusia’s day has been marked by Meteorological instability in Sevillewhere rains have taken place throughout the weekend. However, rainfall will not be there, since from the State Meteorology Agency It has been activated A yellow alert for rains and storms In the Hispanic capital this Monday.

And is that instability mentioned before would increase during this new week. Moreover, in some points of Andalusia (among them, the Sevillian countryside) the heavy rains and the storms could be accompanied by small hail.

Yellow alert in Seville for rains and storms

As we mentioned, Aemet has activated a yellow alert in Seville This Monday by rains and storms. It is a notice that affects the Sevillian countryside, with special incidence in the Spanish capital, but also to other areas of the province such as Utrera, Carmona, Lebrija, Morón de la Frontera, Osuna or Écija, among many other localities. Also, this yellow alert implies for this first Monday in March an accumulated precipitation of 15 millimeters in an hour40 millimeters in twelve and storms that could come accompanied by hail.

Yellow alert map activated in Seville by rains and storms



Aemet





The worst hours of Monday of this yellow alert for rains and storms covers from the morning, to the 09.00 hours Approximately until the afternoon, on the 20.00 hours. In this sense, once the temporary section of said notice has passed, the probability of rainfall would decrease considerably, leaving the skies simply cloudy. A temperature ranging between 18 and 11 degrees is also expected for Monday.









This will be time in Seville this week

Beyond this yellow alert for Monday, rainfall would gradually be appeased in Seville throughout the week, although still rain. In this way, a much longer Tuesday morning is expected, although from noon they would occur cloud intervals with stormsaccording to AEMET estimates. Maximum temperatures would be very slightly, remaining above 20 degrees Also on Wednesday, when a time is expected very similar to Tuesday.

Aemet prognosis for this week in Seville



Aemet





On the other hand, since Thursday, time in Seville would hardly undergo changes, while Temperatures would descend very slightlyalthough we would have to wait for the days to see how forecasts evolve. Specifically, they are expected Very cloudy skies with rain Throughout the weekend.