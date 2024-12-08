AEMET activates the red notice in five communities due to snow, wind and rough seas

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the red warning in several areas of Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Navarra due to strong wind, bad seas and snowfall because this Sunday is the peak day of the arctic cold storm. which entered the north of the peninsula on Saturday and will worsen throughout this day.

Five other autonomous communities are under an orange warning due to wind and coastal phenomena: Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Galicia, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community.

In the red level due to snowfall are the Pyrenees of Huesca and Navarre, the Arán Valley in Lleida, and the Cantabrian mountain range in Asturias, León and Palencia, where snow accumulation can be 40 centimeters in 24 hours above 1,200 meters, with possibility of blizzard, and minor accumulations in lower areas. In the Pyrenees of Huesca and in the Aran Valley there have been temperatures below 10 degrees below zero in recent hours.

The wind will blow very strongly today in Tarragona, Lleida, Girona, Castellón, Huesca, Zaragoza, and Teruel, with gusts that could exceed 100 kilometers/hour, and even 120 in high areas.

The entire northern coast of the Balearic Islands and Tarragona is under an orange warning due to very bad seas due to the strong northeast wind (force 7 or 8 in some cases) that can bring waves of up to 8 meters in some cases. Due to the arctic nature of the air mass that comes with the storm, a notable thermal drop is occurring.

Tomorrow, Monday, the winter episode will continue, with slightly lower snow levels, between 600 and 900 meters, except in the northwest where it will tend to rise slightly to 1000-1200 meters.

The greatest thicknesses are expected in points of the Cantabrian mountain range, where they may again exceed 30 centimeters, while in the Pyrenees the snowfall will gradually lose intensity.

It is not ruled out that, although very weakly, snowfall may extend to high areas of the southern half of the peninsula, and it is expected that the storm, both sea and wind, will decrease starting tomorrow.

Starting on Tuesday, December 10, it is likely that a colder but drier air mass will penetrate, driven by northeasterly winds, so that snowfall will become less and less abundant, ending this winter episode.

However, it is likely that progressive atmospheric instability will begin in the Mediterranean area, intensifying in subsequent days.

Snow and strong gusts of wind complicate traffic in the Aragonese Pyrenees, which remains at extreme risk

Temperatures will continue to be low for much of the week, with frost in large areas of the interior of the peninsula, which would be more intense during Tuesday and Wednesday.