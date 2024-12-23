AEMET activates the orange warning in eight communities due to wind gusts of up to 100km/h, rough seas or snow

Eight communities in the north and east of the peninsula continue this Monday with an orange warning (significant risk) due to snow, adverse coastal phenomena and strong gusts of wind that could register up to 100 kilometers per hour, reports the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on its website.

Aragón maintains the orange level in the province of Huesca due to winds where maximum gusts of 100 km/h with a northern component are expected at high levels of the Pyrenees; In Teruel and Zaragoza there is a yellow warning for winds that will reach 70 km/h, and in Huesca there is a yellow alert for snowfall of 5 cm in 24 hours, at an altitude of 1,000 meters.

On the coast of the communities of the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria, the orange warning persists for sea, combined with northwest wind of 50 to 61 km/h (force 7) and waves of 5 to 6 meters, occasionally increasing to 6 to 7 meters sea. inside during the early morning.

On the coasts of Galicia, the orange level continues in the provinces of A Coruña and in Lugo by combined sea from the northwest with waves between 5 and 6 meters.

On the shores of the Mediterranean, the Valencian Community has activated the orange alert in the province of Castellón for maximum wind gusts that will reach 100 km/h, while in Valencia there is a yellow alert for winds that will range between 70/90 km/h .

In Catalonia, the orange alert continues in Girona and Tarragona for maximum wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and along the northern and northwest coasts of 60 to 80 km/h (force 8 to 9) with waves of 4 to 5 meters, and maximum of 9 meters. In the Aran Valley, also in orange, a snow accumulation of 20cm is expected in 24 hours, more likely above 1,100 meters and accompanied by a blizzard.

The Balearic Islands have an orange level on the islands of Mallorca and Menorca due to northerly winds of 60 to 75 km/h (force 8) and waves of 5 to 7 meters, with a maximum wave that could reach 13 meters; In Ibiza and Formentera the yellow warning persists due to adverse coastal phenomena.

In Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja, Navarra and in the Region of Murcia there is a yellow warning for snow, wind or fog; The islands of Gran Canaria, La Palma and Tenerife are in yellow due to rain that will accumulate 15 liters in one hour and due to probable storms accompanied by locally heavy rainfall and very strong gusts of wind.

The Cabildo of Tenerife closes the access to Teide due to ice and snow on the road

With the orange alert there is a significant meteorological risk, with a certain degree of danger for usual activities, and with the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activity.