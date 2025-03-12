The rains continue in Spain. Except for some provinces in the northern zone, cloudy skies and rainfall in the form of rain They have been the general tonic of time in recent weeks.

Borrasca Jana has been the cause of the last fronts that have hit Spain with strong downpours, leaving numerous incidents In many parts of the territory, as an increase in the flow of rivers, floods and even the disappearance of a man in Murcia.

The great water accumulations that are being given in recent days have been announced by the AEMET (State Meteorology Agency) noticelaunching both yellow and orange and red notices, the most extreme, for cases where it was expected to register hundreds of liters per square meter in a short time.

Entering Ecuador this week in March, the situation does not seem to be very different because, from the Aemet they have warned of the arrival of A new storm.









The name of this is Konrad and it has been the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the atmosphere, the Portuguese weather service, which has given this nomenclature, already reaching The tenth first storm this season. It associates fronts that “will leave abundant rains in the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday and Thursday,” said the Aemet.

When and where will it rain in Spain?

This new storm called Konrad enters this Wednesday, March 12 through the west peninsular: «It will introduce a dough of wet air that will make the heavens, initially little cloudy in most peninsula, become very cloudy or covered, with generalized rainfall, more likely in the north third and in the southwest quadrant. It is likely that rainfall during the afternoon becomes persistent and/or strong in the Strait ».

As of Thursday, the AEMET forecasts strong and/or heavy rainfall in the southern peninsular third, where abundant accumulations could occur. «The appearance of dispersed way of Storms and hail Often accompanying the showers, ”says the organism. In Andalusia, for example, there are Yellow warnings throughout the day for rains, winds and stormssituation that is also expected for the city of Ceuta.

For Friday, March 14, Konrad Borrasca is expected to move to the east, “with which rainfall, although they will continue to be generalized, will be less intense in the Atlantic facade, while in the Mediterranean, the Balearic Islands and in the surroundings of the sea of ​​Alborán and Strait, They can be locally strong and/or persistent and come accompanied by storms, with hail often». In addition to this, a “humid flow of northern component in the Cantabrian” that can leave rains in this coastal area.

Regarding the temperatures Not too many notable changes are expected in general, although they will gradually go down as they approach Friday and the weekend.

The snow returns to these areas of Spain

Although it is only going to occur in mountain areas, with this new storm they are expected to intensify over the days. From today, March 12, you can fall into Mountains of the northern and southeast halfplacing the level between 1300 and 1800 meters, from north to south. The next day the snowfall will continue in the main mountain environments of the northern and southeast half located, with a dimension around 1200/1600 m at the beginning Going down at the end of the day in the north to 800/1000 m.

Thus, on Friday this level is expected to remain low, leaving snow accumulations can be important in almost all mountain areas of the northern half and their immediate.