Aemet activates a yellow notice for possible snowfall in the Sierra de Madrid

Precipitation gives a respite in the Community of Madrid, with rainfall and occasional rainfall, but with the mountains with yellow warning planned for Thursday afternoon for possible snowfalls, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

Why salt is put on the roads in winter (and how it works)

The yellow notice for the Madrid mountain range is expected from 15 hours for possible weak snowfalls and for passing the snow level of 1400-1600 to 1000 and 1200 meters at the end of Thursday’s day.

A day in which rainfall gives a truce with rainfall and show winds will blow loose and variablewith possible fog in the mountainous areas.

Light temperature decrease

For Thursday, temperatures will not suffer important changes, only a slight decrease, which will be more pronounced in the Sierra and the Southeast, where the maxims will have a greater difference compared to previous days, and that will generally range in the community in the community Between 10 and 12 degreesbeing the highest point in Aranjuez and Alcalá de Henares.

As for the minimum temperatures, they will be between 0 and 4 degrees, with its coldest point in Aranjuez, while in Navalcarnero it is where the highest point between the lowest will be reached. In Cumbres de la Sierra could take weak frosts.