The agency indicates accumulation of up to five centimeters above 800 meters

03/15/2025



Updated at 13: 48h.





112 Community of Madrid has made a massive shipment to municipalities and official agencies informing about the episode issued by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) that communicates the yellow warning for the Sierra de Madrid for possible snowfalls.

Yellow warning. Issued by @Aemet_madrid. Snow (accumulation up to 5 cm. Above 800 m.) Sierra Start: Sunday, March 16 (at 00:00 h.) Completion: Monday, March 17 (up to 00:00 h.)#ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/j6uve5oldu – 112 Community of Madrid (@112cmadrid) March 15, 2025

The yellow notice for the Madrid mountain range is expected from next Sunday. The agency indicates accumulation of up to five centimeters in levels greater than 800 meters. The notice plans to end next Monday.

The probability of snow is between 40% and 70%. The largest thicknesses are expected above 800 meters. In this way, the Madrid mountain range accumulates several days of snow this month.

From the Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM112), all drivers are recommended that they transit this area through this area carrying chains and winter tires. It also advises to carry the fuel tank and the mobile battery full so that in case of emergency it can be notified at 112.