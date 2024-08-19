Monterrey has been trying for about two months to sign Orbelín Pineda. The Monterrey club contacted the Mexican before the start of the Copa América to offer him a place on their roster, which the player decided to accept due to the salary increase they offered him, a figure of around 3 million dollars a year. However, the move has not progressed as the Monterrey team had hoped, since after their final offer, the signing is completely ruled out.
As we reported on 90min, Monterrey put an offer of between $8 and $9 million on the table with AEK this weekend. The club from the north of the country informed the management of the Greek team that this would be the last proposal they would make for the Mexican, setting the deadline for a response within the week that started today. However, the Greeks had minimal need to analyze the move and without much to say, they rejected it.
Marios Iliopoulos, the strong man at the helm of AEK, reportedly informed both Pineda and his management that the final decision has been made; Orbelín will not leave the club to sign with Monterrey, or in general with any other suitor, since the Mexican is key to Almeyda’s plans and the Monterrey team did not reach the initial price they were demanding, which was around 20 million dollars, and the methods of the former Cruz Azul player’s representation agency were not the most ethical.
#AEK #rejects #Monterreys #final #offer #Orbelín
Leave a Reply