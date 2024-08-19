🚨Orbelín Pineda – AEK – Rayados🚨

AEK has rejected the new offer from Rayados de Monterrey for Orbelín Pineda. The sum was around 8 million euros.

Marios Iliopoulos has declared, after AEK’s training session, that they DO NOT intend to sell Orbelín Pineda. pic.twitter.com/3ZQp8VP15x

— Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 18, 2024