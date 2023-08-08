A 22-year-old Greek fan died in Athens, stabbed during clashes between fans of Aek and those of Dinamo Zagreb, who arrived in Greece for the match valid for the third qualifying round of the Champions League. According to news released by the Greek media, the young man was stabbed several times in the riots that broke out outside the stadium. According to police reconstructions, over 100 Dinamo Zagreb fans showed up in the area where Aek supporters were gathering. The clashes began an hour after the end of training for Dinamo, who tested the pitch on the eve of today’s match. In total, 3 Greek and 5 Croatian fans were injured. Police arrested 98 people.