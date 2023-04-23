Led by Matías Almeyda, AEK Athens from Greece is having an important season. The Greek club is doing what very few expected, beating the giant from the land of the gods, Olympiacos, and it is possible that the Athenian team is in a position to sign the double, winning both the league and the cup. Something that has not been achieved for many years.
One of the great stars of this club is the Mexican Orbelín Pineda, who has contributed a significant number of goals and assists and who recovered his best version on the field guided by the coach who made him a star within Chivas. Thus, the AEK team wishes to sign the continuity of the player of the Mexican National Team, since he is on loan from Celta de Vigo. However, the option to sign his continuity today is more complex than ever before.
Pineda’s market value has grown significantly thanks to his great campaign. Therefore, its price will also increase, so the Greek club understands that it will not be easy to sign him permanently. For this reason, it is speculated that the Orbelín environment would already have offers on the table from clubs in the Liga MX, Argentine soccer and La Liga in Spain. But it will not be until there is a talk with the people of Celta de Vigo when a decision is made regarding his future.
