Just a few days before its first game in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Mexican National Team, led by Gerardo Martino, has not yet defined its squad list. According to the most recent reports, the Argentine strategist still has some doubts regarding certain players. Everything indicates that Santiago Giménez will be one of those sacrificed since Raúl Jiménez managed to recover in time from his injury.
Three players are still waiting to find out their future and if they will be part of the final list: Diego Lainez, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda. The three elements can play in the same position and ‘Tata’ would only take two to the World Cup. The club of one of those involved in this fight would have cleared the doubt.
Through its social networks, AEK Athens congratulated Orbelín Pineda for being called up by the Mexican National Team to play the World Cup in Qatar. The soccer player from Guerrero has improved his numbers since he arrived at the Greek team: over 12 games he has three goals and one assist.
This carelessness on the part of AEK Athens would have confirmed Pineda’s participation in the World Cup and would leave open the competition for the last ticket between Diego Lainez and Roberto Alvarado.
Lainez changed teams this semester in order to have more minutes and secure his place in Qatar 2022. However, the young Mexican winger has not been able to consolidate himself with Braga and could be left out of the squad.
#AEK #Athens #advances #call #Orbelín #Pineda #Qatar
Leave a Reply