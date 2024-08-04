Juarez City.- Last July, the State Investigation Agency (AEI), in its various units assigned to the Northern Zone, managed to seize significant quantities of drugs, weapons and recovered stolen vehicles.

The Director Commissioner of the AEI, Guillermo Arturo Zuany Portillo, announced that different operations were carried out in pursuit of the crime and they managed to remove from the streets 607 people who had arrest warrants for crimes of robbery, homicide, damage, domestic violence and against health.

He said that in July they seized 17 kilos 499 grams of marijuana and one kilogram of heroin, which were in the possession of people dedicated to drug dealing, who were arrested and placed at the disposal of control judges.

Following up on various investigation files, 85 vehicles reported stolen were recovered and 86 cars seized for having been used in the commission of a crime were made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

A total of 18 firearms, 13 pistols and five rifles, were seized in operations carried out by the AEI in July.