Bachíniva, Chih.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency, attached to the District Attorney’s Office for the Western Zone, carried out a search operation last Wednesday, August 14, in two businesses selling used auto parts in the municipality of Bachíniva.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that the inspection is part of the actions aimed at detecting vehicles reported stolen, with alterations in their serial numbers and/or documents, which is carried out randomly in pawn shops, car sales businesses and auto parts dealers.

The police report states that officers from the Namiquipa detachment went to two establishments located at kilometer 94 of the highway that connects Bachíniva to Namiquipa.

The ministerial agents proceeded to inspect 78 vehicles on site, which were sold in parts, but none of them provided any details for their seizure.

Inspections are carried out randomly in different municipalities in the region with the aim of inhibiting the crime of car theft.