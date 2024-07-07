Juarez City.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency are carrying out a search tonight in a house in a subdivision in the southeast of the city.

The agents intervened on the streets of Desierto Florido and Puerto Alicante in the Parajes de Oriente subdivision.

Agents with the support of experts from the Northern District Attorney’s Office carry out work in a house.

It was not disclosed what investigation file this search is about, nor what type of evidence has been located.