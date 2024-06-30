Juarez City.– In investigation of a complaint for the theft of livestock that was registered in the Del Valle neighborhood, municipality of Buenaventura, elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), recovered in a search 102 cattle that had been stolen.

The proceedings were carried out at the “Ban Man” ranch, where the agents of the Specialized Unit for the Commission of Various Crimes, managed to locate and rescue the animals, property of the victim Susana WF

The seized cattle were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor in charge of the investigation file, who will proceed with the investigations to find those responsible and continue with the proceedings for the legal delivery to its owner.