We talked today about the new 100% electric ultra-premium sedan that is preparing to expand the range AEHRA: its production should start six months after that of the SUV, in any case in 2025, while the first deliveries are scheduled for the second half of the same year or at the latest in the first part of 2026. Deadlines also confirmed by Hazim NadaCEO and co-founder of the Italian start-up, who to the microphones of Autocar illustrated the company’s strategy, explaining why it was decided to debut the crossover earlier than the sedan.

“We think that in the SUV the impact of what we’re trying to do is more evident, especially since the segment is bigger and more popular – said Nada, adding that AEHRA will produce every year 25,000 units of each model – The evolution of the shape of our vehicles is more evident in the SUV than in the sedan”. The number one of the Italian start-up confirmed that the designers love this new sedan, adding that “They are very happy since it is a sort of road-going concept which in this sense is very close to a supercar”. Finally, the number one of AEHRA also focused on the model naming strategy, or rather of “no denomination“, since neither the SUV nor the sedan will have a name: “We don’t want to limit anything or restrict the possible evolution of these vehicles on the market by giving them a name. At the same time, we think the brand would be sacrificed.”

Returning for a moment to the sedan, Filippo Perini and Alessandro Serra confirmed their admiration for the model, outlining some of its strengths. In particular, the former Lamborghini designer explained: “It’s hard to make a car like this, a premium sedan. You can’t be shy with design”. The speech of the Head of Design of AEHRA was different, who added: “It will have a familiar feel, and the stylistic language it will remain the same as the SUV, albeit with some differences in the front”.