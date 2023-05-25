AEHRA begins to outline plans for the development and production of battery packs for its high-performance electric vehicles. The Italian-American brand has in fact signed a new partnership with the Group MIBAwhich develops and manufactures battery solutions in its VOLT factory in Austria. “This agreement with MIBA underlines how our partners see in us a technical and commercial solidity to be able to move towards innovations focused on increasing efficiency and sustainability. The choice of European partners is for us fundamental: it is in Europe that we want to conduct and continue this type of innovation”explained Stefano Mazzetti, AEHRA Head of Purchasing and Procurement.

Features

The battery that the two companies will work on together will be removable, and will allow only the damaged parts to be replaced and recycled, safeguarding and reusing the intact ones. At the same time, however, it will be a battery lighter, with optimized thermal management, which will ensure fast charging for a higher number of cycles. The fulcrum of this new accumulator will be a 900+V architecture characterized by the integration of the innovative technology FLEX coolersupplied by MIBA: it consists of the cooling solution for a battery that is lighter, more efficient and above all performing.

AEHRA’s ambition

“Many talk about fast charging, 350 kilowatts is an industry benchmark and can be sustained as long as the battery holds the temperature. If it can’t handle the latter factor, the reload speed slows down. We’re trying to make a battery that’s ‘trained’ to take that strain in the process of recharging, so we can do it keep for as long as possible – specified Franco Cimatti, Chief Engineering Office of AEHRA – A ‘serviceable’ approach will lead to one design complicationbut will allow the battery to be repaired and reused, and at the same time it will be appreciated by suppliers, because it differs from the one traditionally used by the major automotive players”.

Weight and bidirectionality

Finally, Cimatti himself concentrated on two other aspects of the new battery: weight reduction and the theme of bidirectionality. On the first he said: “Today we see a lot of emphasis on trying to lighten the battery, by removing elements and in some ways simplifying the assembly. A battery built to our specifications, on the other hand, will allow you to replace the cells and use the rest of the structure, the cooling part, as well as wiring and control units. Taking and throwing is a typical practice of our times, but with the advent of sustainability the importance of is returning fix and repair“. On the second, however, he added: “A photovoltaic system in a house has a storage battery of about 10 kilowatt hours, if you have a car that has more than 100 kilowatt hours in an emergency you can power the house for a few days thanks to the car battery”.