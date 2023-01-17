AEHRA is a recently founded Milanese start-up with a very specific goal: to offer a radical change in the production of high-end electric vehicles. A target that needs strong personalities with vast experience in the sector to be reached, just like the new Chief Engineering Officer just appointed by the company: it is about Frank Cimattiwho joins AEHRA at the age of 64 after having worked for Ferrari for 32 years, having held the position of chief engineer for Lotus and registered 116 engineering patents.

Cimatti’s professional career speaks for itself. As his latest activity he held the role of Senior Chief Engineer in Lotus with a specific responsibility in the development of next generation EV architectures including SUVs, but in the past worked for over three decades at Ferrari: during his experience at the Prancing Horse he oversaw the development of road tests and production for over four years until he became Vehicle Concepts and Pre Development Director in 1994, subsequently dealing with advanced engineering, strategic concept design and analysis of preliminary feasibility of all the models of the Maranello house, before being involved in 2007 in the program that marked Ferrari’s transition to electric. This last parenthesis is the one that most interests AEHRA, given that of the electric is the foundation of its business: its first full electric SUV has already been presented, while its first battery-powered sedan will be unveiled in April, pending the first deliveries expected in 2025.

“Joining AEHRA, a company that is making a real breakthrough in the premium electric vehicle sector, represents an extremely exciting opportunity – the first words of Cimatti – In this reality, Hazim Nada, Sandro Andreotti and their team are creating something absolutely unique and incredibly original. It is evident not only by the product, but also by the radical approach to production, with an asset-light model, and by the determination to transform the customer’s driving experience. I am very motivated to join the AEHRA team, a team of amazing talents. I especially like the opportunity to work for an ultra-agile organization where my impact in building the engineering division can be quick and effective. I look forward to starting working with the team to turn Hazim and Sandro’s vision into a productive reality. I have known Filippo Perini, the Chief Design Officer since 2000, and have always appreciated his ‘holistic’ approach to design and engineering. I’m confident that together we will very quickly develop the necessary synergies to ensure that AEHRA achieves its next goals”.