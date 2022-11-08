AEHRAthe new world of electric cars ultra premium, has unveiled the exterior design of its first model, a SUV. The new model was quick to Milan, the city where AEHRA is based. It is a car with a sporty soul, given its 5.1 meters in length and above all a power that goes from 750 to 816 hpfor a maximum speed reaching i 265 km / h. Autonomy is approx 800 km.

AEHRA sporty electric SUV

Featuring a long wheelbase of 10 foot, a radically low front end and exceptionally short front and rear overhangs, the AEHRA SUV features a design that is profoundly different from that of any other vehicle on the market today.

Aehra SUV frontal bright signature

The suggestive elongated and narrow headlights combine with LED light strips that highlight the outer edges of the lower air intakes creating a unique visual signature.

Features AEHRA electric SUV

The electric car is made in composite materialsselected for their lightness and their low impact with recyclable materials up to five cycles and the possibility of using recycled composites.

Aehra side view

There monocoque it is entirely in carbon fiberwhich allows the electric SUV to weigh less than two tons. To optimize autonomy, which comes to 800 kmcan rely on active aerodynamics both on the front and on the back.

Aehra is an 816hp electric sports SUV

It is also characterized by four-wheel steering, which allows it to increase agility and driving safety. The power of the electric powertrain can count on power included between 750 hp and 816 hp (between 550 and 600 kW).

AEHRA SUV price

The price of the AEHA sports electric SUV is included between 160,000 euros and 180,000 euros. The cost is a true premium luxury car and on the market it is positioned on the level of Tesla Model X. Arrives on the market in 2025.

Photo AEHRA SUV

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK