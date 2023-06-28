He is one of the most appreciated riders for his crystalline talent and is proving to be a great protagonist in the Superbike world championship: Dominique Aegerter has broken every record in Supersport and, after two years in the intermediate class of factory-derived derivatives, made his debut this year in the class Queen. The Swiss arrived in SBK under the GRT team with a heavy loot, two titles in Supersport and one in MotoE, the latter conquered last year in conjunction with that of the 600.

Aegerter is a very experienced rider, a veteran of the world stage who raced all kinds of bikes and shone wherever he went. And in Superbike it is no different, in a season dominated by Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati, the GRT rider manages to find his place with excellent performances that lead him not only to have many eyes on him, but also to be an important pawn on the market .

At the moment he is eighth in the general standings and, if we look at the independents, he is second behind the more experienced Axel Bassani. Motorsport.com had the opportunity to meet Dominique Aegerter and chat about the feat accomplished in 2022, when he won the double title (Supersport and MotoE), about adapting to Superbike and the future, as well as the fight with the rider Motocorsa and the recovery from an arm pump that didn’t allow him to be at the top in this first phase of the season.

First of all, how are you?

“I’m ready to go again. A month ago I had an operation to fix an arm pump problem that has been bothering me this year. I hope it’s much better now. But every day I felt better. If we look at the photos it looks scary, but it’s nothing.”

In just over a month there are three races, Misano, now Donington and soon Imola. It is challenging…

“After Misano there were three weeks, Donington will be demanding but I’ll be fully recovered!”.

Also because after the demanding season you had last year…MotoE and World Supersport…now you almost feel like you’re resting”

“Safe! Now maybe there are three weeks off every race weekend, so I have to do something, I’m not saying races but something anyway. Because when you have so much free time, you have the opportunity to train at home to get better prepared, but if you’re not on the bike so much, it’s not better”.

So last year you enjoyed being so busy

“Last year I think I raced for 20 weekends, which was similar to when I was racing in Moto2. But with the events, the tests and also the travel it has been challenging. You also have to prepare for the weekend, and when it ends you have to recover. But with two teams, and also with positive results, everything was easier”.

Also, every weekend you had to get on a different bike, how difficult was it to adjust each time?

“This definitely wasn’t easy. I knew the 600 very well, so it was easier to adapt. The track time was also more, so I got to work on it more. But with the MotoE it wasn’t easy, because every time you get on the bike you have a maximum of 6 or 7 laps, so it’s tough”.

After handling such a situation, how do you feel now about focusing only on one championship?

“It’s certainly simpler, but it’s also more challenging. Superbike has a very high level, much higher than Supersport or MotoE. We are fighting with the best in the world, you have 3 races in one weekend and the bike has a lot of power. So it’s heavy for the body. You have to have the strength to ride it, maybe that’s also why my arm hurt at every race. I won the championship in MotoE, so I thought my goal was achieved. Now I would like to be at the top of the Superbike world championship”.

Last year you were a record man, winning two titles in two completely different categories. Now it’s your first year in Superbike and you’re finally showing that you deserve it, after last year’s disappointment.

“Thank you, you said well. When I won the Supersport title in 2021, I wanted to go to Superbike. But I don’t know exactly why I didn’t succeed, maybe there weren’t any free places or maybe the teams didn’t want a Swiss rider who was already 30 years old (laughs, ed). I still had to prove that I deserved it, it wasn’t easy but I had a fantastic season with many victories, poles and fastest laps. I think I deserved the place I have now, with Yamaha’s support.”

Do you think that in 2022 the frustration of not going to Superbike helped you give that extra something that made you compete in the incredible season we’ve seen?

“Perhaps sometimes you have this thought in the depths of your mind, you have to prove that you deserve something because sometimes there are riders who go to MotoGP or Superbike without ever having won a championship or even a race. This has always been difficult for me to understand, but when I got the Superbike contract I was also nervous, because you never know what it will be like. The team, the bike, the electronics, the tyres… I was very tense during the winter, then I did the first tests and I was able to demonstrate that I deserved this place”.

Do you feel the pressure from this point of view?

“The pressure is always there. Surely the pressure comes mainly from yourself, then from the team, sponsors, family, fans, journalists (laughs, ed). You always want to be the best, you want to be better than your teammate. You want to be the best rookie, the best independent driver…things like that. The pressure is always there, but you have to figure out how to make the most of it.”

You are also learning about new tracks where you have never raced in the world championship or in any case they are new with the Superbike. Imola comes to mind. How is the familiarization with these tracks going and how do you approach them?

“Good, come on. Obviously it helps when you have already done some tests, like Barcelona, ​​Portimao. We already have some data, because then the riding style is different with the Superbike, for the braking points or something like that. The first year in Supersport was much more difficult because I didn’t know many tracks: Most, Magny-Cours, I raced at Donington many years ago. This year I don’t know Imola and it will be difficult because we will only have two free practice sessions. Generally they are used to do the setup, but I will use them to learn the track”.

Now you’ve already competed in five rounds astride the Superbike: what are your weak points and which are your strongest? What do you think you need to improve?

“It’s hard to say, maybe I should be in the front group right from the start to have a chance to fight in the long race. The Sprint isn’t bad, I think my strong points are consistency, qualifying… but also working with the team”.

You are 38 points behind Axel Bassani. Do you think you can be the best independent?

“There are still many races to go, so we’ll see.”

The fight is between you two, who are currently the most competitive…

“Yes, at the moment. The season is still very long. If he has points ahead, he’s in better shape, but things can change. Danilo Petrucci had some good races… we only did 5 rounds, there are several left, so we’ll see”.

Dominique Aegerter, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK, Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team touch Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

These rounds will also be important for the future. Toprak leaves Yamaha at the end of the season, so there is still a vacancy in the factory team

“Obviously there is an extra seat. Let’s say I can’t replace him anyway because he is him and has his name. I feel good in the team I’m in. I have excellent material, I think of the same level as the officers. My manager obviously talks around to figure out what’s the best option for me, but I’m happy with GRT. It would be nice to see me in an official team.”

So now you don’t think about the future and you set yourself the goal of being the best rookie…

“That’s not really my first goal. I have others that arrive earlier and that I ask myself race by race. Sometimes the podium could be a goal. Then it depends on what position the best rookie is. Maybe it still means finishing 11th, then I wouldn’t be happy. I set myself goals step by step. My next one is to be consistently in the top 5, now I’m in the top 10 or top 8. If I can be in the top five and maybe fight for the podium I’d be happy. This is my next step.”