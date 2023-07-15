Group will work in partnership with Sanepar and will have to invest BRL 1.2 billion in improving the sewage system in 16 cities

The consortium led by Aegea Sanitation won the PPP (public-private partnership) auction of Sanitize (Sanitation Company of Paraná). The group offered a bid of R$ 3.19 as the unit price per cubic meter of sewage, an index that will be used to remunerate the company for the services provided. The maximum price defined in the announcement was R$ 4.60, with the lowest bidder winning. The discount was 30.65%.

The Saneamento Consultoria consortium is formed by Aegea in partnership with Perfin and Kinea, being the same consortium that won the privatization auction of corsan (Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento), at the end of 2022. The dispute for Sanepar’s PPP was held this Friday (14.Jul.2023) at B3, in São Paulo.

The auction had international competition and had the participation of 4 groups. There were also in dispute other great players in sanitation, such as the Spanish group Acciona and Iguá, as well as the Consórcio Parceria Paranaense de Saneamento.

The winning group will work in partnership with Sanepar to provide sewage services in 16 cities in the metropolitan region of Curitiba and on the coast of Paraná. The goal is to ensure that sewage collection and treatment services are available to 90% of the population in these cities by 2033, meeting the target established by the Sanitation Framework.

“We are coming to partner with the State, make investments and help Paraná to promote this difficult journey, but possible thanks to initiatives like this, to universalize sanitation and catch up with this delay, which is what needs to be done throughout Brazil“, said Leandro Marin, Vice President of Operations at Aegea, after the auction.

In the 16 municipalities, the population served is 640 thousand people. The term of the contract will be 24 years and 5 months for the execution of works, operation and maintenance of collection, transport, sewage treatment and effluent disposal services. The estimated investment is R$ 1.2 billion.