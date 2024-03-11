A recent study from the University of Florida reveals that the Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for diseases such as dengueyellow fever and Zika, is adapting to local temperatures in the context of climate change.

This means that the mosquito could optimize its ability to transmit diseaseswhich represents a challenge for public health.

The study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, examined the thermal adaptation of the mosquito in different places. The researchers found that mosquitoes can adjust their metabolism and other characteristics to thrive in local conditions, even as the climate changes.

This means that traditional mosquito control strategies, such as fumigation, could be less effective in the future.

Experts say more research is needed to better understand how Thermal adaptation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito will affect disease transmission.

However, the study has already raised concerns that climate change could increase the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases in the future.

To protect themselves from these diseases, people should take preventive measures such as using mosquito repellent, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, and wearing protective clothing.

Health authorities must also intensify their mosquito surveillance and control efforts to reduce the risk of disease transmission.