The Leed Gold certification recognizes the performance of buildings in key areas such as energy saving, water and C02 reduction

Aedes announces that the property owned by the Group, called “Tower C3“and located in the avenue Richard to Milanobtained the certification “Leed Gold“.

The Leed it’s a program voluntary certification that can be applied to any type of building, both commercial and residential and concerns the entire life cycle of the building itself, from design to construction.

Promote a sustainability-oriented approachrecognizing the performance of buildings in key sectors, such as energy and water savingthe reduction of Co2 emissionsthe improvement of the ecological quality of the interiori materials and the resources employedthe project and site selection.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this international recognitionin line with the objectives set already in the design phase, for our building in Viale Richard in Milan “, said Gabriele Cerminarageneral manager of Aedes.

“The excellent work done in the renovation of the building is in line with the constant growth in attention to topics Esg and confirms the company’s commitment to a green and eco-compatible strategy “, he concluded Cerminara.

