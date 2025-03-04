The housing promoter Aedas Homes The construction of your project has begun Luzán del Canal in Zaragoza, located in Arcosur Norte and next to the Rosales neighborhood.

A new project consisting of 112 homesall with wide terraces and with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms to respond to different types of customers. Luzán del Channel is completed with common areas, which include outdoor pool and solarium, paddle tennis and a playground for children, among other spaces.

The promotion, launched last summer and whose works is executing the dredged construction company, has almost 50% of the first phase and,, Soon, the marketing of the second phase will begin. Mainly, they are being acquired by medium -sized people, with housing already in property, but who seek one that best suits growth in growth.

Housing will have the double energy rating Asince they are internship floors with double orientation and that include systems such as radiant and refreshing soil to increase user comfort.

Housing promotion has a Strategic location In a quiet enclave with all the services of the city for its proximity to the consolidated neighborhood of Rosales del Channel, where there is sanitary equipment, center of seniors, pharmacies, sports center, schools, proximity trade and large commercial surfaces.

The homes are communicated With different urban bus lines, such as 41 and 54 that connect with the tram and with the main N-II, Z-40 and A-2 roads, which facilitate the connection with the center of Zaragoza and the airport. In addition, they are close to natural spaces and the Imperial Canal of Aragon and Park Norte.

The delivery of ETA promotion, which carries the seal of the Office Gonzalo Urbizu Architectureis scheduled for the Fourth quarter of 2026period in which the urbanization will already be completed, including the continuation of the new Arcosur park, of more than 30,000 square meters and the urbanization surrounding the plot.

Luzán del Channel is the third promotion of Aedas Homes in this area of ​​Zaragoza, after Bayeu, already delivered almost two years ago, and Luzán, whose works have just finished and is in the delivery phase with the latest units available for sale.

In total, Aedas Homes has launched more than 600 homes in the city of Zaragoza. At the three promotions in the Arcosur-Rosales sector we must add Casanate, next to the AVE station, and Pignatelli, in the city center, both already completed and delivered.