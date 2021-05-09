Dubai (Al Ittihad) registered Emaar Malls Company A net profit of 318 million dirhams during the first quarter of this year, while revenues amounted to 901 million dirhams.

Namshi, a wholly owned subsidiary, the leading online fashion merchandising platform, registered Namshi Emaar Malls, Sales of 258 million dirhams during the first quarter of 2021. Namshi’s strong performance is attributed to its continued growth in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as its launch in the State of Qatar in early 2021.

In addition, more than 117 new brands were launched on the platform in the first quarter of 2021, providing customers with endless options from the latest fashion.

“We continue to focus our efforts on completing and delivering our new expansion and development projects to ensure that our financial profits are enhanced,” said Mohammed Al-Abbar, founder of Emaar Real Estate and a board member of Emaar Malls. In an effort to continue to drive growth at Emaar Malls, both locally and internationally, we are always working to provide an exceptional shopping and entertainment experience that exceeds our customers’ expectations and requirements. Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world, and we, in turn, are working to keep pace with the speed and requirements of the emerging generation of customers. ”

Occupancy rates in the assets of “Emaar Malls”, which include “The Dubai Mall”, “Dubai Marina Mall”, “Gold and Diamond Park”, “Souk Al Bahar” and retail centers within the residential complexes, maintained their resilient performance during the first quarter of the year. In 2021, which reached 91 percent.