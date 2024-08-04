Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, stressed that data is a major central wealth that is equal to other material wealth, and even surpasses many of them, especially in light of the development of technologies that have made changes at this stage happen very quickly, more than they were in the past. It has become necessary for governments, institutions and concerned bodies to keep pace with this acceleration, and to invest data in leading and directing the economy and social and cultural movement in a way that serves the future aspirations of societies, at a time when data represents the ideal way to understand comprehensive transformations, monitor their elements and influence them, in addition to its role in providing social needs and developing the economy, and supporting culture and science with clear plans based on accurate knowledge.

He stated that the development in the speed of life has coincided with a major development in data production. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), 90% of the world’s data was created in 2020-2021, and the amount of data produced every day is 2,500 times greater than the data stored in the British Library, making data an economy in its own right, with a value of about $70.5 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach $243.4 billion by 2027 globally, and nine billion dirhams in 2028 in the UAE.

He said that the Department of Statistics and Community Development will organize the “Regional Forum for Data and Community Development” on October 9 and 10, which is the first of its kind in the region. It will address the importance of data and its impact in transforming sustainable social development plans into a tangible reality, with the aim of creating an effective system for employing and investing data in the decision-making process and sustainable economic and social development, and improving the efficiency of businesses and institutions. It also aims to regulate the data sector in terms of legislation and laws, and to establish the foundations of good governance to ensure that this wealth is used in a way that serves the individual and societies in general.

Al Qasimi explained that on the business front, data is the main factor in analyzing the market, risks, understanding customers and economic trends. The KPMG Global Tech Report 2023 indicates that companies that invest in data and have advanced mechanisms to analyze it achieve an increase in profitability and performance of at least 11%.

As for government agencies and institutions that provide services to the community, data contributes to raising their decision-making ability by 69%, improving operational processes by 54%, and better understanding of customers by 52%.

“The same applies to academic and healthcare institutions. By using and investing in data, universities and schools can monitor the growth in students, identify market needs for skills and expertise, and improve the quality of curricula,” he continued. As for healthcare institutions, they can measure the effectiveness of treatment, monitor the increase or decline in diseases, develop treatment techniques, and disseminate a culture of community prevention, in cooperation with relevant bodies. The same report indicates that institutions that can measure their operations with data achieve an average increase in revenue of 8% and a 10% reduction in costs.

He considered that data is the most reliable and trustworthy compass for setting and drawing future plans for societies, and development cannot be regular, orderly and sustainable without it, but rather it will become random and featureless, pointing out that a report issued by the International Institute for Environment and Development in 2020 shows that by 2050, about 68% of the population will live in urban centers, meaning that hundreds of millions will be added to the city population, and their needs for water, food, electricity, transportation, civil centers and facilities, schools, universities, police stations, etc. cannot be covered without causing pressure on resources, except with data that allows us to measure expansion rates and calculate needs.