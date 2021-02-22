The second day of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021 witnessed the UAE Armed Forces announcing the signing of 11 deals worth 7 billion and 293 million dirhams with local and international companies, bringing the total deals witnessed by the two exhibitions since their inception to about 12 billion and 323 million dirhams.

The spokesperson for the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, Brigadier General Muhammad Khamis Al-Hassani, said: “The total foreign deals amounted to 6 billion and 983 million dirhams, which represent 95% of the total value of deals, while the value of local deals amounted to 310 million dirhams, or 5%. ».

Al-Hassani pointed out during a press conference that the foreign contracts were distributed to nine companies and two local deals.





