Youssef Al-Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

The volume of spending on emerging technologies in the United Arab Emirates reached 3.688 billion dirhams (about one billion dollars) during the year 2020, according to the ADC Foundation, which specializes in consulting and data on the global information and communication technology market.

According to the institution’s data obtained by Al-Ittihad, the volume of spending on the Internet of things amounted to about 3.26 billion dirhams ($ 895 million), while the volume of spending on artificial intelligence reached about 322 million dirhams ($ 87.9 million), while 81 million dirhams were spent (22.13 million dollars). Dollars on blockchain technologies during the year 2020.

Sector growth

“Total spending on ICT is set to grow 1.9% year-on-year,” said Gibben George, Program Director, Industry Solutions and Smart Cities at IDC.

He explained that the “Covid-19” pandemic demonstrated the need for companies to build agile and resilient systems in order to adapt to changing market conditions, pointing out that the Internet of Things market is ready to support organizations in this pursuit of digital resilience.

He said that service providers provide many IoT solutions within systems that suit the use cases. Most of the customers are not looking to buy “IoT technology,” but rather they are looking for solutions that can help them achieve a specific business goal or challenge the customer.

He explained that IoT solutions are not usually sold separately, but rather in partnership between vendors and suppliers to provide comprehensive solutions that address tangible customer challenges, noting that the market has become increasingly competitive and partnership with cloud service providers has become crucial to the success of sellers.

Companies and their IT departments see IoT as an extension of their cloud and data strategy, so vendors must adapt their solutions to be compatible with cloud tools, frameworks, and platforms.

As for the field of artificial intelligence, IDC attributed the growth of demand in this area to the increase in companies ’investment in these systems, and the directive of government agencies to integrate technologies in support of the country’s digital transformation and harnessing it to improve the quality of services.

Expectations of spending

And she expected that the state’s spending on artificial intelligence systems will maintain its strong growth path in the coming years, as companies continue to invest in projects that use the capabilities of artificial intelligence programs and platforms.

The uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) are increasing in the spread of a wide range of business and analytics applications, content management, and collaboration solutions, especially as developers begin to include AI and ML applications and cognitive applications to improve the efficiency of the work system. The banking, retail, and government sectors lead spending on artificial intelligence systems, to collectively account for about half of future spending in this area, while the automated customer service areas are led by “customer service robots”, “digital transformation”, and “protection systems” by about a third of the total. Spending on artificial intelligence.