A report issued by the Dubai Health Authority highlighted the strength and dynamism of the health insurance system and the sustainability of its services, and its remarkable progress in light of the sector’s ongoing development processes, as the volume of spending on health care services through this system, which is among the most modern in the world, reached 21.4 billion dirhams during the past year. (2022), including 21.2 billion dirhams in the Emirate of Dubai, and 179 million dirhams outside the emirate.

The results of the health accounts report for the Emirate of Dubai “Hasad” for the year 2022 indicated that the share of spending on health in the total gross domestic product of the Emirate of Dubai reached 5.2%, and the per capita share of spending on health care reached 4,525 dirhams in 2022.

The report showed detailed data on the spending process, and explained it through three basic analytical paths, the first of which is “the party to whom it was spent.” The report showed that 52% of the total health spending was on hospitals, 23% on outpatient clinics, and 15% on retail pharmacies. and support service providers.

As for the second track, in terms of spending on “quality of services,” it was found that 61% of total health spending in 2022 was on therapeutic services, 15% on medical materials and supplies, including medicines, and 13% on supportive services. Regarding the third track, which is “spending,” the report showed that spending on health care was financed by the government at a rate of 43%, by private insurance at a rate of 47%, and by families and individuals at a rate of 10%.

Through the “Hassad” report prepared by the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, the authority showed the extent of the important transformations and developments that the health sector in Dubai witnessed during the last 10 years, as the total current health spending in Dubai doubled during the past decade at a compound annual growth rate of 8%, which is Which reflects the health sector’s great ability to keep pace with population growth and its response to society’s requirements for health services.

Per capita spending on health increased at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% from 2012 to 2022, which shows the success of the Dubai Health Authority’s efforts in providing community members with high-quality medical services, and its success in raising community awareness of the importance of protecting public health and enhancing health security. For everyone.

The current trend in health spending as a percentage of GDP showed that the health sector’s contribution to GDP has gradually increased over the past 10 years from 3.1% in 2012 to 5.2% in 2022.

The Director-General of the Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, confirmed that the basis of the successive and rapid achievements witnessed by the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai is the generous care that this sector receives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. God, and the follow-up and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, regarding reaching the highest levels of health well-being, and surrounding all members of Dubai society with the best health care systems.

He said that the Authority is aware of the goals of the city of Dubai in sustaining health and ensuring guarantees for a better health future, as the fastest growing city in the world. Therefore, it adopts a clear methodology and advanced tools, to keep pace with developments in the health sector globally and accelerate the completion of the development aspects required to bring the health care system to the highest levels of efficiency. And excellence, and in this approach it is based on analyzing reality and reading indicators of the future, through the accurate data and information that it monitors, including what is included in the health accounts report for the Emirate of Dubai “Hasad”, which it relies heavily on in making decisions related to the sector.

Awad Al Ketbi:

• The health sector is at the top of the priorities of the wise leadership. We adopt a clear methodology to keep pace with its developments and accelerate the completion of the required development aspects.